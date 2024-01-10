Germany: Police find missing woman's body in woods

Police say the body of a 35-year-old woman was found in a plastic bag near the Dutch border. Her husband was questioned by police and will appear before a magistrate on Wednesday.

Police in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia say they have found the body of a woman reported missing on December 21, 2023.

Police and the Münster State Prosecutor's Office said her body was found wrapped in a plastic bag near the Dutch border on Tuesday.

An autopsy will be performed on the 35-year-old's corpse to determine the cause of death.

Authorities say the woman's husband, a 42-year-old Afghan, has been arrested and will appear before a magistrate on Wednesday. Officials said the victim was also Afghan.

The suspect has so far declined to comment on the charges against him.

The public was asked for input in the search for the woman as police published photos of her as well as her car.

Ultimately, cellphone data was used to narrow the search, leading authorities to a wooded area near the town of Gescher, where her body was located.

js/wmr (AFP, dpa)