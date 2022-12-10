  1. Skip to content
Police vans outside the Altmarktgalerie in Dresden
Police were sent to a shopping mall following reports of an armed man in the vicinityImage: Jörg Schurig/dpa ZB/picture alliance
CrimeGermany

Germany: Police end hostage situation in Dresden mall

1 hour ago

Police in the eastern German city have reported that an armed man has taken people hostage in a shopping mall. The body of the suspect's mother was also found earlier in the day.

https://p.dw.com/p/4KlWx

Police ended a hostage situation in a shopping mall in the center of the eastern German city of Dresden on Saturday morning following an operation that lasted several hours.

Authorities reportedly arrested the injured hostage-taker. They had made telephone contact with the man after he allegedly blockaded himself in a room in the mall.

Police wrote on Twitter, "All-clear! The hostage situation in Dresden is over!"

Two hostages were also rescued unharmed.

What do we know about the hostage situation?

A large police presence was deployed at the Altmarktgalerie mall which has been cordoned off from the public.

"The Dresden Police Department is currently carrying out an operation in downtown Dresden. The background is the suspicion of a hostage situation," the department said in a statement.

Police also said that the nearby Striezelmarkt Christmas market had been closed and asked locals to stay away from the area.

They later confirmed that the body of a 62-year-old woman was found in an apartment in the neighborhood of Prohlis and that the woman was the mother of the 40-year-old suspect. Police described the suspect as mentally unstable.

Several local media outlets reported an armed man had first tried to break into the Radio Dresden building, firing his weapon before heading to the Altmarktgalerie mall.

People walk as police officers secure the area at a Christmas market in Dresden
A Saturday morning two weeks before Christmas was expected to be a busy time for central Dresden and its Christmas marketImage: Matthias Rietschel/REUTERS

ab/ar (dpa, Reuters)

