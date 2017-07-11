Germany: Pandemic state of emergency may end in November

German Health Minister Jens Spahn has said that special rules relating to the coronavirus pandemic could end on November 25, the Bild newspaper reported on Monday.

But many indoor rules requiring proof of negative test, vaccination and other hygiene measures would need to remain in place, the report added.

What did Spahn reportedly say?

"This means the state of emergency that has been in place for almost 19 months since March 28, 2020 will end," Spahn said on Monday, according to Bild. "We are moving from a state of emergency to a state of special caution," he added.

This is a developing story, more details to come...

