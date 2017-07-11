Germany outlaws Islamist organization Ansaar International

Interior Minister Horst Seehofer announced on Wednesday that Germany has banned the Islamist organization Ansaar International and several of its sub-organizations.

"The network finances terrorism worldwide with donations," Seehofer's spokesman Steve Alter tweeted on Wednesday.

Alter quoted Seehofer as saying: "If you want to fight terror, you have to dry up its sources of money."

The Düsseldorf-based Islamist association stands accused of sending funds to terrorist groups abroad including the Al-Nusra Front in Syria, the Palestinian Hamas and Al-Shabaab in Somalia.

Raids were carried out across 10 states on Wednesday morning.

Ansaar International's website says that its humanitarian projects help "people in need at home and abroad," with projects in Lebanon, Sudan and the Palestinian territories advertised.

More to come...

mvb/msh (dpa, AFP)