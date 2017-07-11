Berlin: Salafist group outlawed after police raids

Berlin's Senate has announced on Twitter that it has banned the "jihadist-Salafist association Jama'atu Berlin," also known as Tauhid Berlin.

The tweet Thursday said police in Berlin and Brandenburg had also carried out early-morning searches of properties belonging to the group's members.

A spokesman cited by the German press agency dpa said around 800 police — including special operations commandos — took part in the raids, which targeted the districts of Reinickendorf, Moabit, Wedding and Neukölln. No arrests were immediately reported.

What is the radical group accused of?

A spokesman for the Senate's Interior Department told the German news agency epd that Jama'atu Berlin was accused of glorifying the "Islamic State," advocating the killing of non-Muslims, and of being staunchly anti-Semitic.

The group is believed to have about 20 members, some of whom had attracted attention in the past by handing out leaflets in parts of Berlin.

The Tagesspiegel newspaper reported that the group's followers previously attended the Fussilet Mosque, which was closed down in 2017. Anis Amri, the Tunisian national who carried out an attack on a Berlin Christmas market in 2016 killing 12 people, also frequented the mosque, according to authorities.

