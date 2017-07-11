Germany: Mandatory measles vaccination is constitutional, top court rules

Germany's Federal Constitutional Court on Thursday approved a measles vaccination requirement in day care centers and schools.

The compulsory vaccination rule has been in force since March 2020.

The top court rejected an appeal by four parents to overturn it after they claimed the rule interfered with their fundamental right to physical integrity.

The court said mandatory vaccinations were necessary to protect vulnerable groups who cannot get the jab against measles themselves.

Under the law, children must be "verifiably" vaccinated against measles, or recovered from the disease. If a child's immunization is not documented, schools will be required to notify the local public health office.

Although it is not possible to exclude unvaccinated children from schools, because of a legal obligation to education, parents who refuse to vaccinate their children face fines of up to €2,500 ($2,760).

Non-vaccinated children, however, can be excluded from day care centers.

