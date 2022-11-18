Germany: Major train route blocked after tanker crash

Hundreds of kilograms of propane gas are leaking onto the tracks one of Germany's major rail routes. "Any spark could lead to a catastrophe," police have warned.

A propane leak caused by a cargo train crash sparked major disruptions to train travel in Germany on Friday.

Four long-distance train lines have been impacted by the accident, with delays and cancellations expected to last through Sunday.

What happened?

The crash took place on Thursday around 3:30 a.m. (0230 UTC) when two cargo trains collided near the northern town of Gifhorn.

The first train had come to a complete stop at a signal. Another cargo train carrying 25 tanker cars filled with propane gas later smashed into the stopped train, causing several cars to tip over.

The driver of the second train was taken to hospital for treatment. It is still unclear what caused the driver to collide with the first train.

Two of the tanker cars were significantly damaged and began leaking propane into a wooded area.

Hundreds of kilograms of propane are still leaking onto the tracks every hour, police said

The route is a key link from Berlin to other major cities, including Hanover, Cologne and Amsterdam.

On Friday, Germany's national rail operator Deutsche Bahn said the track would remain closed until "at least" Sunday evening.

What is the status of the cleanup?

Each of the tankers contains 50 tons of propane gas. Emergency crews estimate each of the two tankers is leaking 250 kilograms (551 pounds) per hour into the wooded area around the tracks.

A federal police spokesperson told news agency dpa that before the site can be cleared, the tanks need to be completely empty.

"Any spark could lead to a catastrophe," the spokesperson said.

So far, none of the cars have been cleared from the site as experts and emergency crews discuss the best course of action.

On Friday morning, firefighting crews, train crash investigators and chemical specialists met on the site to discuss how best to proceed.

