Germany: Knife-wielding man killed by Nienburg police

Police said a 47-year-old man was shot and killed after allegedly attacking responding officers with a knife.

German police shot dead a man armed with a knife in the city of Nienburg, in the state of Lower Saxony on Saturday.

The man had allegedly been threatening his girlfriend and then went on to attack police.

A police officer and service dog were seriously injured during the incident according to Nienburg authorities.

Police said the 46-year-old man had been threatening his girlfriend with a knife at around 9:55 a.m. (0855 UTC/GMT).

She had been able to flee and informed police who then responded.

Police said the man did not comply with orders and attacked them with a knife after which he was shot several times and was killed.

