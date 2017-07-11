Germany: Knife attack on train leaves several wounded

Several people are being treated in hospital after being injured during an attack on a train in the western German state of North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW), officials said on Friday.

Herbert Reul, the NRW state interior minister, said six people were wounded, including the suspected attacker. Reul said the suspect struck passengers "indiscriminately and arbitrarily."

What do we know about the attack?

The attack took place on a regional passenger train around Herzogenrath, near the city of Aachen, on Friday morning.

At least three people were taken to the hospital, although none of the passengers sustained life-threatening injuries.

Police have closed off the area around the train and are investigating the site.

The suspect is a 31-year-old man who was born in Iraq, although his citizenship remains unclear, Reuel told reporters. The state interior minister added that investigators are probing a possible extremist motive behind the attack.

A 60-year-old federal police officer on the train was able to overpower and detain the male suspect with the help of two other passengers, according to a statement from local police.

Aachen is located on the border to the Netherlands, meaning federal police presence on trains in that area is far more commonplace than in much of the country.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

