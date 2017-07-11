Germany: Knife attack at university in Hamm leaves several wounded

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Four people were wounded after an assailant attacked them with a knife at a university campus in the western German city of Hamm. The students reportedly overpowered the attacker.
A suspect injured four peoplewith a knife at the Hamm-Lippstadt University of Applied Sciences in the western German city of Hamm on Friday.
The alleged perpetrator was apprehended by students in a lecture hall, who then held him until the police arrived. The suspect is a 34-year-old man, said a police spokesman.
Three women and one man were wounded in the attack.
According to authorities, one victim's injuries were so serious that they were flown to a hospital by helicopter.
It is still unclear whether an attacker is or was a student at the university. The possible motive for the attack is also not yet clear.
According to initial reports, the suspect entered a university building around 3:30 p.m. and attacked people in the corridors. Then he went into a large lecture hall where he was apprehended.
The emergency services warned on Twitter: "We are on site with strong police forces and ask you to avoid this area."
This is a developing story and will be updated.
dh/rs (AFP, dpa)