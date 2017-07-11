Germany: Knife attack at university in Hamm leaves several wounded

A suspect injured four peoplewith a knife at the Hamm-Lippstadt University of Applied Sciences in the western German city of Hamm on Friday.

The alleged perpetrator was apprehended by students in a lecture hall, who then held him until the police arrived. The suspect is a 34-year-old man, said a police spokesman.

What do we know about the attack?

Three women and one man were wounded in the attack.

According to authorities, one victim's injuries were so serious that they were flown to a hospital by helicopter.

It is still unclear whether an attacker is or was a student at the university. The possible motive for the attack is also not yet clear.

According to initial reports, the suspect entered a university building around 3:30 p.m. and attacked people in the corridors. Then he went into a large lecture hall where he was apprehended.

The emergency services warned on Twitter: "We are on site with strong police forces and ask you to avoid this area."

This is a developing story and will be updated.

dh/rs (AFP, dpa)