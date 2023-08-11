  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Niger
Russia's war in Ukraine
Women's World Cup
ConflictsGermany

Germany in talks to send Taurus missiles to Ukraine: reports

57 minutes ago

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is reportedly seeking changes to the programming of the Taurus cruise missiles to avoid Ukrainian attacks on Russian territory.

https://p.dw.com/p/4V1pu
A German air force Tornado jet armed with two Taurus cruise missiles
Lauched from the air, Taurus cruise missiles have a range of some 500 kilometersImage: StockTrek Images/IMAGO

The German government is in talks with arms maker MBDA regarding alterations to the programming of Taurus cruise missiles before their potential delivery to Ukraine, a source told Reuters news agency on Friday, confirming an earlier report by Germany's Der Spiegel news magazine.

Kyiv has been pushing Berlin to supply it with the Taurus, a cruise missile with a range of more than 500 kilometers (300 miles) that is launched by fighter jets such as the Tornado, the F-15 or the F-18.

While the UK and France sent Storm Shadow and Scalp cruise missiles to Ukraine, Germany has been reluctant amid concerns that the weapon could be used on targets in Russia

The United States has also refrained from sending its Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) to Ukraine.

How Russia uses Western tech in bombs bound for Ukraine

Following the reports on Friday, a German government spokesperson said there were "no new updates" on the status of potential Taurus missile deliveries to Ukraine.

According to Der Spiegel, the German Defense Ministry has asked Taurus' manufacturer to integrate programming restrictions on possible targets into long-range cruise missiles. With these changes German Chancellor Olaf Scholz aims to avoid the possibility of Ukrainian attacks on Russian territory, the publication reported.

Why does Ukraine want Taurus cruise missiles?

The Taurus, and other cruise missiles, fly at low altitudes, making them difficult to detect by air defense systems.

Regarded as precision weapons, cruise missiles are normally used to hit high-value targets, including command bunkers and ammunition and fuel depots, further behind the front lines and out of range for other weapons.

Russia warned France and Germany in June that sending cruise missiles to Ukraine would lead to a further round of "spiraling tension" in Russia's war in Ukraine.

German opposition not against cruise missiles for Ukraine

Leaders of the German opposition conservative Christian Democrats (CDU) called for clarification of the government's stance on Taurus missiles to Ukraine.

Ukraine prepares for winter as war drags on

Senior CDU lawmaker Johann Wadephul said that there should be no back-and-forth on the issue among the three parties that make up Scholz's government.

"For us, it is important that a decision to supply Taurus missiles must be well considered. It must be clear that there is no involvement of German soldiers and that the subsequent delivery for the air force must be initiated at the same time as the delivery [of the missiles to Ukraine]," he told the news agency dpa.

In early July, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius stressed that Berlin had a leading role in helping Ukraine with "air defense, training support, engineering and armored vehicles."

"This is our first priority, our core competency," the minister said at the time, adding that he saw "no urgent need for a decision" on the Swedish-German Taurus weapon system.

How many Taurus missiles does Germany have?

The German military has some 600 Taurus missiles in its inventories, with some 150 among them ready for use, according to media reports. The Spanish and South Korean militaries also operate the Taurus.

mfa/sms (dpa, Reuters, AFP)

While you're here: Every Tuesday, DW editors round up what is happening in German politics and society. You can sign up here for the weekly email newsletter Berlin Briefing.

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Annalena Baerbock sits with translator headphones in her ears and a coffee cup next to her in the International Criminal Court.

Germany has a duty to end Russian war crimes in Ukraine, says Baerbock

Germany has a duty to end Russian war crimes in Ukraine, says Baerbock

Germany's past obliges it to prevent genocide and crimes against humanity in Ukraine, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock told DW.
PoliticsJuly 18, 2023
external

Rheinmetall starts building F-35 fuselage plant

Rheinmetall starts building F-35 fuselage plant

And Germany invests 200 million euros in a new factory to build parts for the US F-35 fighter jet. The arms manufacturer Rheinmetall is to build a new factory in Weeze in western Germany. It's the first major project using a fund set up to boost Germany's armed forces in response to the invasion of Ukraine.
ConflictsAugust 1, 202303:08 min
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Wildfire wreckage in Lahaina, Hawaii

Hawaii: Maui fires wipe out historic town, death toll rises

Nature and Environment2 hours ago
Page 1 of 1
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Protesters hold an anti-France placard during a demonstration on independence day in Niamey.

Niger coup: What is Russia's role?

Niger coup: What is Russia's role?

Conflicts22 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A Filipino nurse feeds an elderly woman in a nursing home

Should Europe pay Manila for luring away Filipino nurses?

Should Europe pay Manila for luring away Filipino nurses?

Society23 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Soles of Birkenstock sandals are shown lying on a heap

German sandal maker Birkenstock heads to US stock market

German sandal maker Birkenstock heads to US stock market

Business2 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Assistant to the President of the Russian Federation and chairman of the Russian Military Historical Society Vladimir Medinsky at the presentation of a new unified textbook on general history and the history of Russia for grades 10 and 11, which will be used in the educational process from September 1, 2023.

Russia: New school history books justifiy war in Ukraine

Russia: New school history books justifiy war in Ukraine

Conflicts2 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

View of two surveillance cameras in Tehran against the backdrop of a giant mural depicting the spiritual leader of the Iranian revolution, Ayatollah Khomeini, and Iran's current supreme leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran tightens control of women's dress code

Iran tightens control of women's dress code

Human RightsAugust 9, 202303:29 min
More from Middle East

North America

Dj in studio puts needle on record

How teenagers from the Bronx invented hip-hop 50 years ago

How teenagers from the Bronx invented hip-hop 50 years ago

Music2 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Ecuador Präsidentschaftskandidat Fernando Villavicencio wurde in Quito erschossen

Presidential candidate assassinated at rally in Ecuador

Presidential candidate assassinated at rally in Ecuador

CrimeAugust 10, 202302:24 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage