 Germany: Hundreds of Nazis free despite arrest warrants | News | DW | 04.12.2018

News

Germany: Hundreds of Nazis free despite arrest warrants

German police reportedly have a problem finding and arresting violent neo-Nazis. The government admitted as much in a response to a parliamentary request from a left-wing opposition party.

Right-wing demonstrators rally in Dortmund (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Rutkowski)

The German government has reportedly admitted that 467 neo-Nazis are at large throughout the country despite active warrants for their arrest.

The government acknowledged the figures in a response to a parliamentary request for information by the opposition Left Party, the regional Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung reported.

The number of neo-Nazis wanted by police has nearly doubled in the past four years, according to the response.

The government cited the massive influx of refugees as one reason for the influx. Right-wing attacks against asylum centers, it said, have increased significantly since 2015.

Read more: Why a German neo-Nazi group was charged with terrorism

Watch video 26:00
Now live
26:00 mins.

The far right: Can Germany defeat its demons?

'Alarming sign'

Left Party lawmaker Ulla Jelpke criticized law enforcement for failing to reduce overall numbers.

"The security authorities need to think of something to capture these fugitive Nazis more quickly," she told the newspaper.

More than a quarter of the right-wing extremists are considered prone to violence, with just over 100 wanted for committing a violent crime.

Authorities warn that many could commit fresh crimes at right-wing rallies or music concerts.

"The figures are an alarming sign that the Nazi scene is and remains violent and criminal," Jelpke said.

