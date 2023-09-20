  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Nagorno-Karabakh
Libya flood
Russia's war in Ukraine
MigrationEurope

Germany has reached 'a limit' on migration, Steinmeier says

September 20, 2023

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has called for border controls and a "fair distribution" of migrants within the EU ahead of his visit to Italy.

https://p.dw.com/p/4WaAs
Poeple are standing in line at an immigration office in the German town of Eisenhüttenstadt
Germany has received 30% of all EU asylum applications according to official statisticsImage: Hannes P Albert/dpa/picture alliance

Germany is facing difficulties in taking in more migrants, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said on Wednesday.

"Germany, like Italy, is at the limit of its capacity," Steinmeier said in an interview with Italian Newspaper Corriere della Sera, pointing out that Germany had received a third of all EU-asylum requests in the first half of 2023.

The president acknowledged that both Italy and Germany had "heavy loads to bear" and called for a "fair distribution" of migratory burdens within Europe.

Steinmeier calls for 'stronger controls' at external borders

Steinmeier is starting his three-day visit to Italy on Wednesday, where he will meet with Italian President Sergio Mattarella and visit the southern Italian island of Sicily.

Italian authorities have recently started transferring some migrants to Sicily from the smaller island of Lampedusa, which is being overwhelmed by record arrival numbers.

To limit the number of people coming to Europe, Steinmeier said "stronger controls and surveillance at our external borders" were needed.

EU chief visits Lampedusa, outlines migrant action plan

Italy and Germany at odds over migrant intake

The German president stressed his belief that Italy must not be left alone on questions of migration and thanked the country for having shown "so much humanitarian responsibility."

Italy's far-right government has been criticized for passing decrees that curb migrants' rights and hinder nonprofit rescue missions at sea.

Steinmeier also urged the Italian and German government to negotiate an agreement to their current dispute over the issue.

Last week, Germany suspended the voluntary intake of migrants from Italy until further notice. The interior ministry pointed out Italy was itself refusing to take back people for whose asylum process it is responsible by EU law.

German debate over 'migration cap' reignited

Several German politicians have recently proposed a cap on the annual number of migrants and asylum seekers.

Conservative opposition leader Friedrich Merz has said this number should be set at 200,000. Interior minister Nancy Faeser of the SPD has rejected such a cap.

Germany has received around 162,000 asylum requests in 2023 and has taken in over 1 million refugees from Ukraine.

fg/jcg (dpa, ap)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Russian peacekeepers have been evacuating thousands of civilians from Nagorno-Karabakh
Live

Nagorno-Karabakh: Azerbaijan confirms cease-fire

ConflictsSeptember 20, 2023
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

People who survived the deadly storm that hit Libya comfort their friend who lost his family members

Libya flood: Protester anger could lead to crackdown

Libya flood: Protester anger could lead to crackdown

PoliticsSeptember 19, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

A Khalistan billboard in Canada

India-Canada ties hit new low amid Sikh murder probe

India-Canada ties hit new low amid Sikh murder probe

PoliticsSeptember 19, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

Türkenstraße 7 view from outside of the headquarters of the Conference of European Rabbis

Europe's rabbis move their headquarters to Munich

Europe's rabbis move their headquarters to Munich

ReligionSeptember 19, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

external

Cyprus: Migrants targeted in spate of racist violence

Cyprus: Migrants targeted in spate of racist violence

SocietySeptember 19, 202303:22 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Three border guards in helmets and beige and khaki fatigues, with the Iranian flag insignia on the sleeve, hold rifles beside a wire mesh fence across barren terrain.

Iran and the Taliban: Counter-terrorism cooperation?

Iran and the Taliban: Counter-terrorism cooperation?

PoliticsSeptember 20, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Neuralink Illustration

Brain implants make disabled walk but can't read thoughts

Brain implants make disabled walk but can't read thoughts

ScienceSeptember 20, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

Jaime Maussan presents public hearing on UFOs in the Chamber of Deputies of Mexico.

Mexico's 'alien bodies' get lab tests

Mexico's 'alien bodies' get lab tests

OffbeatSeptember 19, 202301:57 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage