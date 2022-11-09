  1. Skip to content
Outside of Elmos Semiconductor SE in Dortmund
Dortmund-based Elmos told investors on Monday that it had been told the deal would probably be stoppedImage: Dieter Menne/dpa/picture alliance
PoliticsGermany

Germany halts Chinese buyouts of semiconductor firms

2 hours ago

The German government has blocked the sale of two semiconductor companies, including the Dortmund-based Elmos. Core components in computers and more, many leading semiconductor manufacturers are in Asia.

Germany's Cabinet on Wednesday agreed to halt the sale of two German semiconductor companies to purchasers ultimately funded by China, according to German Economy Minister Robert Habeck.

"We must look very closely at company takeovers when it relates to important infrastructure or when there is a danger that the technology would flow to buyers from non-EU countries," Habeck said.

One of the companies, Dortmund-based Elmos, had told investors on Monday that it understood that its sale would likely be halted. Swedish company Silex Microsystems AB was planning to purchase Elmos; it is a subsidiary of Chinese company Sai Microelectronics. 

German business publication Handelsblatt had also reported that the takeover of Bavarian company ERS Electronic by a Chinese investor would likely be stopped. The report did not identify the purchaser.

Habeck on Wednesday confirmed that two takeovers were affected but said he could not provide details on the second company because commercial confidentiality applied. 

Semiconductor shortage prompts US, EU drives for domestic production

Semiconductors are core components in the manufacture of computer chips and almost all electronic devices. They have been in short supply in recent years, partly as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, causing serious supply chain issues for manufacturing everything from cars to the Playstation 5 gaming console. 

Chip crisis drives car suppliers out of business

The US, Europe and Japan once dominated global production but in recent years China, Taiwan and South Korea have been rapidly expanding capacity. Now the US, Europe and Japan account for around one third of global production and China, Taiwan and South Korea for more than half of it. 

Habeck said Germany remained an open market economy, but added, "an open market economy is not a naive market economy."

He said that China was and should remain an important trading partner, but that in the semiconductor and microchip sectors specifically, a conscious Chinese strategy was becoming apparent that could eventually damage German interests. 

US President Joe Biden has also been looking to boost domestic semiconductor production during his time in office, the EU unveiled a multi-billion euro production drive earlier in the year.  

msh/sms (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

Person at polling booth

Midterm election: Control of US Congress still up for grabs

Politics2 hours ago
