Germany 'greatly concerned' about Crimea crisis

The German government has expressed concern about the military escalation in the Sea of Asov, after Russia seized three Ukrainian navy ships off the coast of the Crimean peninsula.

"The developments around the Sea of Asov are extremely worrying," Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Monday morning during a visit to Spain. "It is not acceptable that there is a blockade by Russia there. All one can do is call for de-escalation from both sides and I hope that this call, which will surely not only come from Germany, will be followed. We must end this war happening in our neighborhood."

"We have acknowledged the events in Ukraine and Russia with great concern," German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said at a regular press conference. "We are in contact with both sides."

Seibert also reaffirmed Germany's support to Ukraine's "sovereignty and territorial integrity, which includes shipping rights in the Kerch Strait. Free access to the Sea of Asov must be guaranteed."

Ukrainian envoys are to attend a special meeting of the NATO Ukraine commission in Brussels on Monday afternoon, which has been called at the request of Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko. NATO General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg also reiterated the alliance's commitment to Ukraine's "territorial integrity and sovereignty."

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has called on the West to "calm down those in Ukraine who are trying to

unleash a military hysteria to get political gains in connection with the planned elections," referring to elections expected to be held in Ukraine in March. Poroshenko is trailing in the polls, and the introduction of martial law in the country, as he is reportedly considering, would lead to a postponement.

"There is no doubt that it was done by blessing or, perhaps, even a direct order from the top," Lavrov said, according to the AP news agency.

Blockade lifted

Moscow has since lifted the blockade on the strait leading from the Black Sea into the Sea of Azov, with Russia's domestic intelligence agency, the FSB, saying the move had been a reaction to a border infringement.

Michael Roth, the German Foreign Ministry's minister of state for Europe, also commented on the crisis during an interview with Deutschlandfunk public radio on Monday morning. "The last thing we need is a further escalation in relations between Russia and Ukraine," he said.

"What is clear is that Russia under international law must guarantee unhindered access to the Ukrainian ports in the Sea of Asov. It is committed to that," he added. "We have to see what exactly happened, but both sides must de-escalate now and shouldn't turn the spiral any further, which could lead to very serious consequences."