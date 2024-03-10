Germany: GDL train drivers' union announces next rail strike

The GDL trade union has called on members to go on strike for 24 hours, with passenger trains affected from early on Tuesday. Trains and planes in Germany have been facing regular disruption for months now.

The GDL train drivers' union on Sunday evening called the latest strike in its ongoing dispute over pay and hours with Deutsche Bahn.

The union said in a statement that passenger services would be affected from 2 a.m. on Tuesday until the same time on Wednesday.

Freight train drivers will start their strike at 6 p.m. on Monday, also downing tools for a 24-hour period, the GDL said.

The most recent strikes as part of this dispute took place late last week, and coincided with industrial action affecting air travel in Germany.

Germany's central bank has warned that the actions are liable to affect productivity.

The GDL last week warned that it would start a so-called "strike wave" and cease to give advanced warning for future strikes, although Sunday's latest disruption was announced just over a day ahead of time.

More to follow...

msh/mm (AFP, dpa)

While you're here: Every Tuesday, DW editors round up what is happening in German politics and society. You can sign up here for the weekly email newsletter Berlin Briefing.