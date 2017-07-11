Germany: Far-right extremist arrested over fatal 1991 attack on refugee home

Federal prosecutors in Germany announced on Monday that they had arrested a right-wing extremist over a 1991 arson attack on a home for refugees that left one person dead and two injured.

The suspect was named only as Peter S. following German privacy laws. He is accused of murder, attempted murder, and arson leading to death.

In January, German investigators announced that they had uncovered new leads in the 30-year-old cold case and believed it was the work of an extremist.

What is known about the crime?

According to prosecutors, Peter S., now 49, spent the evening of September 18, 1991, with other acquaintances in the far-right scene in his small western town of Saarlouis.

The group is said to have discussed a spate of racist attacks in the eastern German town of Hoyerswerda and that someone should carry out similar crimes in their town.

Police photos show the damage to the hostel-turned-refugee-residence in Saarlouis

Immediately afterward, officials say, the suspect went to a residence for asylum-seekers in Saarlouis, poured gasoline on the stairs and set it alight.

The fire sped rapidly, causing two residents to break bones as they jumped out of windows.

Another 18 residents escaped unharmed, but 27-year-old Samuel Yeboah of Ghana, who was asleep at the time, suffered severe burns and smoke inhalation, dying in the hospital a few hours later.

es/wmr (AP, AFP)