Germany escape with draw against Ukraine in 1,000th match

Ukraine have taken Germany to the brink in a benefit friendly match that was meant as a celebration for both sides. For Germany, the men's 1,000th match wasn't one they will look back on fondly.

Going into Monday night's match in the Weserstadion in Bremen, much more had been made of the occasion as opposed to the sporting side of things. For one thing it was the 1,000th in the German national team's history.

But more than that, the match was conceived as a strong showing of Germany's solidarity with Ukraine a country that for the past year and a half has been locked in a military fight to retain its freedom in the face of Russia's invasion.

On this evening Germany, in the words of DFB President (German FA) Bernd Neuendorf ahead of the match, would "not be playing against Ukraine but with Ukraine."

Just over 24 hours later, Germany coach Hansi Flick would have been forgiven for wonder whether his players had taken the DFB president's comment too literally.

Strong early phase

Germany started out okay, in fact they looked the overwhelmingly stronger side in the first quarter of an hour, with the Ukrainians almost constantly hemmed into their own half. Shortly after local hero Nicolas Füllkrug missed a sitter served up on a plate through a nervous Ukrainian back-pass, the Bundesliga's top goal scorer this past season put Germany on top. Although Füllkrug got credit for the goal, having had it deflect off his knee, the actual shot came from Marius Wolf.

At this point Germany looked so dominant, you thought their second or third would only be a matter of minutes.

Ukraine force German fight-back

But then Ukraine came to life through two goals, one from a counter, that was only given after the VAR reversed an offside call, then an own-goal from Antonio Rüdiger, silencing the German fans.

Germany came out with fresh intent, but conceded a third goal in the 56th minute, Viktor Tsygankov's second, leaving the Nationalmannschaft very much chasing a contest that had started out so promising.

Chase it they did, and they were rewarded with a single point. First Kai Havertz pulled one back in the 83rd minute, then in injury time the Chelsea man drew a penalty, which the captain, Joshua Kimmich converted to save Germany's blushes.