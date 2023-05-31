Germany: Drug-laden fridge defenestrated during police raid

The targets of a police raid allegedly threw the fridge out of a window, forlornly hoping to avoid being caught with the drugs inside.

A fridge loaded with illegal drugs went flying through a window in the Bavarian city of Nuremberg as police carried out a drug bust, police reported on Wednesday .

The incident took place in the Röthenbach district of the city on Monday last week. The report indicated that the suspects — three men between the ages of 28 and 46 and a 34-year-old woman — had tried to dispose of the incriminating fridge as police entered the apartment.

Police said that they discovered 800 grams of cannabis and several grams of synthetic drugs as well as other drug paraphernalia.

The police statement did not say how big the fridge was though apparently it was not too big to fit through a window and did not contain a very large quantity of drugs.

What happened during the raid?

Police were made aware of the apartment thanks to a strong smell of marijuana. The public prosecutor ordered an immediate search of the location.

As the officers attempted to gain entry, the fridge was hurled from the third story of the building and landed in the backyard.

The 28-year-old male suspect tried to flee the scene and was forcefully apprehended by police.

The other suspects were also arrested on the premises.

The investigation has been passed on to Nuremberg criminal police. They will interrogate the suspects on suspicion of dealing narcotics.

ab/msh (AFP, Mittelfrankfen Police statement)