Germany: Depression in women, youth above EU average

A new study found that Germany had the second-highest proportion of people who exhibited depressive symptoms. The authors said more efforts needed to be taken to address prevention and care for younger people.
Nearly one out of 10 people Germany exhibited depressive symptoms, according to a Robert Koch Institute study published on Wednesday.
The study found that 9.2% of respondents showed signs of depressive symptoms, which researchers used as an indicator of depression. That figure was higher than the EU average of 6.6%.
"The results for Germany indicate a particularly high prevalence of depressive symptoms," the study said.
'Higher prevalence of women'
In general, women indicated that they had symptoms of depression more often than men, at 10.8% and 7.6% respectively.
"This difference between the sexes is consistent with other international results," the study said. "Beside biological factors, the higher prevalence of women is currently discussed in terms of cumulating psychosocial factors."
Care for younger people
The study also found that depressive symptoms were more frequent among young people when compared to the EU average, at 11.5% compared to 5.2%.
"These results should be discussed against the backdrop of differences in age and social structure and point toward a need for prevention and provision of care targeting younger people in Germany, in particular," the study noted.
Since the early 2000s, prevention and treatment of depression has been a national health target in Germany. More than 250,000 people in Germany participated in the survey.
