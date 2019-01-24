Germany could recognize Guaido as Venezuelan president if no new elections

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
The German government said Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro must hold elections. If not, Germany would consider following the United States in recognizing the head of the opposition as president.
