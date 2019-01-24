 Germany could recognize Guaido as Venezuelan president if no new elections | News | DW | 25.01.2019

News

Germany could recognize Guaido as Venezuelan president if no new elections

The German government said Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro must hold elections. If not, Germany would consider following the United States in recognizing the head of the opposition as president.

uan Guaido, President of Venezuela's National Assembly, reacts during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government and to commemorate the 61st anniversary of the end of the dictatorship of Marcos Perez Jimenez in Caracas, Venezuela January 23, 2019 (Reuters/C.G. Rawlins)

More to come.

amp/rt (Reuters, dpa)

