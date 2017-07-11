Germany approves Finland and Sweden NATO membership bid

German lawmakers on Friday ratified Sweden and Finland's accession to NATO.

Parliaments of the Western alliance's 30 members must all ratify the accession protocol for new members to join.

The Bundestag became the latest legislature to approve the process after Canada, Estonia, Denmark and Norway.

Finland and Sweden moved from decades of neutrality to join NATO when Russia's invasion of Ukraine started.

How likely is it that Sweden and Finland will join NATO?

NATO has formally invited the two Nordic countries to join the alliance, but as the ratification requires unanimous approval of all 30 members, Turkey's approval is still uncertain.

Ankara had threatened to block the accession, and has so far delayed the ratification process.

Turkey has accused Finland and Sweden of supporting what it deems terrorist organizations, including the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), the Kurdish YPG militia active in northern Syria and the Gulen movement.

The PKK is considered a terrorist organization also by the US, the EU and Canada, but the two other groups are not.

Turkey, Finland and Sweden reached a deal, which, according to Turkey, entails that Ankara will back their membership bids if they extradite dozens of people deemed "terrorists." But Ankara still insists that it will block the accession if they don't fulfill the agreement.

