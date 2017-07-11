Germany: Anti-terror data mining ruled unconstitutional

Germany's highest court ruled Friday that a law that gave systematic access by security agencies to a centralized anti-terror database is partially illegal

The Federal Constitutional Court in Karlsruhe said that the widespread use of the stored personal data for investigation purposes since access was first granted had been disproportionate.

However, judges said that law enforcement agencies can still use the database to gather information about international terrorism and to prevent attacks.

The court said the law must now be revised.

The anti-terror database was set up in 2007 by the Federal Criminal Police (BKA) and shared with police authorities and intelligence services of the federal and state governments.

More to come...

mm/rt (dpa, AFP)