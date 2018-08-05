 Germany and Spain reach agreement on migrant return | News | DW | 08.08.2018

News

Germany and Spain reach agreement on migrant return

Berlin has agreed the return to Spain of some migrants arriving in Germany. It is the first in what the interior minister hopes is a series of bilateral agreements to return migrants to their point of entry to Europe.

Migrants entering Europe via Gibraltar into Spain

A spokeswoman for the German Interior Ministry said Wednesday that an agreement had been made to send back to Spain some migrants arriving in Germany.

Eleonore Petermann said the deal had been signed by the German and Spanish interior ministries on Monday. 

The announcement covers migrants who have registered as refugees in Spain. They should be returned there within 48 hours of arrival in Germany. The agreement is due to come into force on August 11.

It is the first such agreement to be made, although Interior Minister Horst Seehofer has said he wants to draw up similar arrangements with other European countries. 

Under European Union rules, migrants arriving in Europe from outside the EU should register and their application be processed in the country where they make their initial entry. 

An increasing number of migrants have made their way from North Africa to Europe via Spain this year. 

Strait of Gibraltar becoming popular migrant route

There is pressure on the coalition government in Germany to avoid the situation in 2015 when nearly 900,000 people entered the country, fleeing war and poverty in the Middle East, Asia and Africa. 

Over the past month, the Interior Ministry under Bavaria's Horst Seehofer in Berlin has set up transit centers on the Austrian border and "Anker" centers to hold and process asylum seekers

  • The entrance to a holding center

    Bavaria opens 'Anker' migrant transit center

    First migrant center opens in Bavaria

    The centers are part of the "migration master plan" of Interior Minister Horst Seehofer. The concept behind the centers is that asylum seekers will be kept there until their right to stay is determined.

  • A sparse dormitory at a camp

    Bavaria opens 'Anker' migrant transit center

    Controlled immigration

    Bavaria will set up a total of seven "Anker" centers, each holding between 1,000 and 1,500 refugees. The name derives from the German words Ankunft, Entscheidung, Rückführung (arrival, decision, return). The aim is to create a sort "one-stop" center with all the relevant government agencies required to complete the entire asylum process represented on site.

  • A hand on a fence

    Bavaria opens 'Anker' migrant transit center

    Critics warn of ghettoization

    Church groups, refugee advocates and opposition parties have all voiced their concern, describing the centers as deportation camps and warning of the ghettoization of migrant communities. The NGO Save the Children said the centers were "no place for children," as they facilitated "tension and aggression."

  • Angela Merkel and Horst Seehofer

    Bavaria opens 'Anker' migrant transit center

    Compromise solution

    The centers are the result of a last-minute political deal between Chancellor Angela Merkel and Interior Minister Horst Seehofer. His initial plan to turn migrants away at the border created a political crisis that could have toppled the coalition government of Merkel's Christian Democrats, their Bavarian sister party the CSU and the Social Democrats.

  • Protests against the Anker centers

    Bavaria opens 'Anker' migrant transit center

    Little enthusiasm for centers in Germany

    The decision to create the centers was taken at federal government level, but responsibility lies with Germany's individual states. Bavaria — where Seehofer's conservative CSU faces a crucial state election in October — has taken the initiative. But others have delayed the establishment of the migrant transfer centers or refused to take part in the policy.

    Author: Andy Valvur


jm/rt (dpa, EPD)

