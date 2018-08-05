Germany and Spain reach agreement on migrant return

Berlin has agreed the return to Spain of some migrants arriving in Germany. It is the first in what the interior minister hopes is a series of bilateral agreements to return migrants to their point of entry to Europe.
A spokeswoman for the German Interior Ministry said Wednesday that an agreement had been made to send back to Spain some migrants arriving in Germany.
Eleonore Petermann said the deal had been signed by the German and Spanish interior ministries on Monday.
The announcement covers migrants who have registered as refugees in Spain. They should be returned there within 48 hours of arrival in Germany. The agreement is due to come into force on August 11.
It is the first such agreement to be made, although Interior Minister Horst Seehofer has said he wants to draw up similar arrangements with other European countries.
Under European Union rules, migrants arriving in Europe from outside the EU should register and their application be processed in the country where they make their initial entry.
An increasing number of migrants have made their way from North Africa to Europe via Spain this year.
There is pressure on the coalition government in Germany to avoid the situation in 2015 when nearly 900,000 people entered the country, fleeing war and poverty in the Middle East, Asia and Africa.
Over the past month, the Interior Ministry under Bavaria's Horst Seehofer in Berlin has set up transit centers on the Austrian border and "Anker" centers to hold and process asylum seekers.
jm/rt (dpa, EPD)
