Germany and Slovenia pledge deeper ties

Steinmeier said he was "proud and happy" about the many ties that bind the two nations as he welcomed Pirc Musar — a lawyer and journalist who has no party political affiliations — adding, "I promise you I will do everything, together with you, not only to maintain and strengthen these ties, but to expand them."
While in Berlin, Pirc Musar pointed to the fact that Germany is Slovenia's largest economic partner as well as being the country's most important investor.
Military aid to Ukraine tops agenda
Both leaders spoke of the importance of arming Ukraine as it seeks to defend itself against invading Russian troops who entered the country on February 24, 2022.
Steinmeier said military support for Kyiv is urgent, pointing to the spring offensive military experts expect Russia to launch in the coming weeks.
Pirc Musar said that her tiny country — a NATO and EU member state — had given everything it had to give, sending lots of weapons to its Ukrainian allies. Now, she said, was the time for other countries with larger stockpiles to step up and help.