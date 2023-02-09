Germany and Slovenia pledge deeper ties

Presidents Steinmeier and Pirc Musar praised the "deep and lasting friendship" between their countries when they met in Berlin Thursday. Arms deliveries to Ukraine topped the agenda.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier welcomed his Slovenian counterpart Nastasa Pirc Musar to Berlin's Bellevue Palace Thursday for her inaugural visit to the German capital.

Pirc Musar, who has served in her role as president — the first ever woman to do so — since late December, spoke of the "truly deep and lasting friendship" between the two European countries.

Steinmeier said he was "proud and happy" about the many ties that bind the two nations as he welcomed Pirc Musar — a lawyer and journalist who has no party political affiliations — adding, "I promise you I will do everything, together with you, not only to maintain and strengthen these ties, but to expand them."

While in Berlin, Pirc Musar pointed to the fact that Germany is Slovenia's largest economic partner as well as being the country's most important investor.

Military aid to Ukraine tops agenda

Both leaders spoke of the importance of arming Ukraine as it seeks to defend itself against invading Russian troops who entered the country on February 24, 2022.

Steinmeier said military support for Kyiv is urgent, pointing to the spring offensive military experts expect Russia to launch in the coming weeks.

"Russia is committing a land grab in Ukraine and we both agree that it must not pay off," said Steinmeier. This, he urged, made it all the more crucial that Ukraine be quickly given the arms it needs to defend itself from Russian invaders.

Pirc Musar said that her tiny country — a NATO and EU member state — had given everything it had to give, sending lots of weapons to its Ukrainian allies. Now, she said, was the time for other countries with larger stockpiles to step up and help.

