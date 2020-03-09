Germany among 7 EU countries to take in 1600 refugee children

Seven EU member states have agreed to accept at least 1,600 refugee children from overcrowded camps on the Greek islands, the bloc announced on Thursday.

The EU's Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson confirmed Germany would be among the seven countries to take in the migrants, comprised of children and teenagers.

"This is a good start" to increasing solidarity with Greece, Johansson told reporters in Athens press.

Financial incentive

In addition, the European Commission, Greece and the UN migration body IOM will launch a one-month voluntary returns initiative, the commissioner said.

Migrants in the camps on the Greek islands that are happy to return to their country of origin will be offered an extra €2,000 ($2,250) "to help to reintegrate," the EU top official said. The opportunity could end up being accepted by roughly 5,000 refugees.

