Germany: AfD politician struck with ashtray in pub argument

A politician from Germany's far-right AfD party was injured after an alterncation in a pub in Schwerin. Incidents of violence against politicians have made headlines in recent weeks in Germany.

A local politician from Germany's far-right populist Alternative for Germany (AfD) party was injured and taken to hospital in the early hours of Friday morning after being attacked with an ashtray in a pub.

Martin Schmidt, a member of the state parliament in the northeastern German state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, was accosted and assaulted in a pub in the city of Schwerin by a 52-year-old man who objected to his political views.

AfD lawmaker hospitalized

According to local police, the man had spotted the AfD lawmaker, who was accompanied by three other people, and proceeded to verbally attack and insult the group.

He then reportedly threw an ashtray in the direction of the group which struck Schmidt on the head. The victim suffered a head wound and was taken to hospital in an ambulance.

Police said the attacker had described himself as left-leaning and said he had acted out of aversion to the AfD's policies.

He was not taken into custody but is being investigated on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and abuse.

AfD regional party co-chair Leif-Erik Holm said his colleague had been discharged from hospital on Friday morning and warned against left-wing political violence.

"This attack is the result of months of antagonization and smears against our party," he said.

Rising political violence in Germany

AfD regional parliamentary leader Nikolaus Kramer said "violence against politicians, regardless of party, is an attack on freedom of expression and the democratic discourse."

A recent spate of attacks on politicians and election helpers from an array of parties in Germany has sparked concern about rising political violence.

Friday's attack came just a few days after a court in the western German city of Münster had ruled that the categorization of the AfD as a suspected extreme right-wing party was legally justified, reigniting a debate over whether to ban the party.

Also this week, a court in the eastern German city of Halle upheld a fine issued to senior AfD politician Björn Höcke for his use of a banned Nazi slogan.

In January this year, around 1,600 people gathered in Schwerin to demonstrate against the AfD and far-right extremism.

