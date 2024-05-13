German court upholds AfD 'suspected' extremist status

The far-right party had challenged the classification, which could allow Germany's intelligence agency to surveil and investigate its members.

A higher regional court in western Germany ruled on Monday that the Alternative for Germany (AfD) political party could be classified as a "suspected" far-right extremist organization.

The party had challenged the potential status designated by the German intelligence agency BfV, bringing the appeal to the court in the North Rhine-Westphalia state.

The status makes it easier for the BfV to investigate and surveil AfD members or recruit informants from within the organization.

The AfD unsuccessfully challenged the designation at a different court in 2022, this was its second appeal. It can still appeal the designation at another court.

"The ruling confirms what we have been saying for years: the AfD is a far-right party that wants to weaken our democracy and the rule of law," said Felix Kolb, head of the anti-extremism advocacy group Campact in a statement.

