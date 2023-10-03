  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
German reunification
Nobel Prize
Nagorno-Karabakh
PoliticsGermany

Germany: AfD co-leader cancels rally for 'security reasons'

October 4, 2023

Alice Weidel of the far-right party is refraining from public appearances due to growing indications that her family would be attacked, her spokesperson said. Her rally was meant to mark Unity Day.

https://p.dw.com/p/4X5Hj
AfD's Alice Weidel speaks to the delegates of the AfD European Election Assembly at the Magdeburg Trade Fair Centre.
Weidel of the AfD canceled her rally, with her spokesperson citing fears for her family's security as the reasonImage: Carsten Koall/picture alliance/dpa

A co-leader of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party has canceled a political rally scheduled to mark Germany's Unity Day, citing security reasons, German media reported on Tuesday.

The AfD had invited Alice Weidel to be the keynote speaker in an event considered the highlight of the party's election campaign in Bavaria.

The event was to mark the important day in Mödlareuth - a German village situated partly in Bavaria and partly in Thuringia. The village used to be separated by the border which divided east and west Germany.

How unified is Germany, 33 years after reunification?

Why was the rally canceled?

Weidel canceled the rally as a precautionary measure, after what her spokeswoman said was an incident two weekends prior.

"Miss Weidel and her family were taken from their private home to a safe place by security authorities because there were growing indications that her family would be attacked," the spokeswoman told the German DPA news agency.

She took the decision to refrain from public appearances as a result.

Instead, she addressed her supporters in a video message, calling on voters to teach the Bavarian state government a lesson in the upcoming Sunday election.

"I would have loved nothing more than to be there with you today, but I can't," she said.

Founded a decade ago, the nationalist, anti-immigrant AfD has shown gains in recent opinion polls.

Dealing with the German far-right AfD on a local level

rmt/jsi (dpa)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Former Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (in lilac tie) is escorted from the House floor after a Tuesday afternoon vote

US House: McCarthy falls to GOP revolt in speakership ouster

PoliticsOctober 3, 2023
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A protester holds a placard as workers take part in a rally called by trade unions at Alausa, Ikeja, north of Lagos

How Nigeria averted a nationwide shutdown

How Nigeria averted a nationwide shutdown

PoliticsOctober 3, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

Cannabis vendors seen in their shop

Thailand: Cannabis community hopes business can continue

Thailand: Cannabis community hopes business can continue

SocietyOctober 3, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

Deutschland Anstieg der Asylbewerber/Symbolbild

Is immigration a threat to Germany?

Is immigration a threat to Germany?

BusinessOctober 3, 202305:55 min
More from Germany

Europe

Workers in blue hygiene suits, masks and gloves manufacture LED chips in the clean room at the plant of Shandong Inspur Huaguang Optoelectronics Co., Ltd

European Union moves to shield sensitive tech from China

European Union moves to shield sensitive tech from China

PoliticsOctober 3, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia December 8, 2022.

US-China 'tech war': AI sparks first battle in Middle East

US-China 'tech war': AI sparks first battle in Middle East

TechnologyOctober 2, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Ex-Präsident Donald Trump Betrug Anklage

Former US President Trump faces civil fraud case

Former US President Trump faces civil fraud case

PoliticsOctober 3, 202301:53 min
More from North America

Latin America

Vereinbarung Peacekeeping Mission Kenia Haiti

UN Security Council approves Kenyan mission in Haiti

UN Security Council approves Kenyan mission in Haiti

ConflictsOctober 3, 202301:57 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage