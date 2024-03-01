  1. Skip to content
Germany: 4 shot dead overnight, soldier turns himself in

March 1, 2024

Police and prosecutors in Lower Saxony say a Bundeswehr soldier turned himself in after four people, including one child, were shot and killed in two locations overnight.

https://p.dw.com/p/4d3mn
Symbolic image showing a close-up view of an illuminated blue light on the top of a police vehicle.
Police and prosecutors said the investigation was ongoing and that multiple officers were working on the caseImage: picture-alliance/dpa/L. Mirgeler

A Bundeswehr soldier is suspected of killing four people overnight in the northern German state of Lower Saxony, police and public prosecutors said on Friday. 

Rotenburg police and the prosecutor's office in Verden issued a joint statement saying that one child was among the four dead bodies discovered on Friday morning at two locations. 

The shootings took place at two domestic residences, one in Westervesede and the other in Bothel. 

"The currently suspected Bundeswehr soldier turned himself in shortly after the crimes and was arrested by police officers," authorities said in the joint statement

Investigations were ongoing, they said. 

"The motive of the perpetrator is currently not definitively known. A motive based on familial ties cannot be ruled out," police and prosecutors said. 

More to follow... 

msh/ab (dpa) 

Joint police and prosecutor press relase on incident, March 1, 2024. (German language)

www.presseportal.de