Germany: 4 Hamas members arrested in Berlin, Netherlands

Four members of the militant Islamist group Hamas were arrested in Berlin and the Netherlands, German public prosecutors said on Thursday.

Prosecutors said they were detained on suspicion of planning attacks on Jewish institutions in Europe.

The men were said to be known members of Hamas with close links to the organization's military branch, one with Dutch nationality, two born in Lebanon and another with Egyptian citizenship.

"Following the terrible attacks by Hamas on the Israeli population, attacks on Jews in Jewish institutions have also increased in our country in recent weeks," German Justice Minister Marco Buschmann said after the arrests.

"We must therefore do everything we can to ensure that Jews in our country do not have to fear for their safety again," he said.

Hamas is listed as a terrorist organization by Germany, Israel, the US, the EU and other governments.

Earlier on Thursday, Danish police said they prevented a terror attack and arrested four people. Three suspects were arrested in Denmark, and a fourth was arrested in the Netherlands.

