Why Germany banned Hamas and pro-Palestinian group Samidoun

In the wake of a ban on all activities related to Hamas and the group Samidoun, German authorities have searched numerous properties connected to suspected supporters. What is known about the groups?

The German security authorities carried out raids against suspected supporters of Hamas — a militant Islamist organization categorized as a terrorist organization by Germany, the EU, and some other countries — and the Samidoun Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network this week. Properties were searched in four states, with a focus on Berlin.

The move is an attempt to enforce the ban issued by German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser on November 2. "By banning Hamas and Samidoun in Germany, we have sent a clear signal that we will not tolerate any kind of glorification or support for Hamas' barbaric terror against Israel," said Faeser about the raids.

No tolerance for glorifying attacks

After Hamas' attack on Israel on October 7, which left well over 1,000 dead, Hamas supporters in Germany held spontaneous celebrations that were seen as glorifying the attacks. Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed his horror, and the German government banned all activities related to Hamas and the group Samidoun.

Referring to Hamas, an Interior Ministry press release said, "the activity of a terrorist organization that aims to destroy the state of Israel has been banned." It continued: "Samidoun is an international network that spreads anti-Israel and anti-Jewish propaganda under the guise of a 'solidarity organization' on behalf of prisoners in various countries."

Interior Minister Nancy Faeser with the orders banning Hamas and Samidoun on November 2 Image: Michael Kappeler/dpa/picture alliance

Supporters and sympathizers of Hamas

According to estimates by Germany domestic intelligence agency, the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV), there are around 450 people involved in Hamas in Germany, many of whom are German citizens. There is no official branch of the group in Germany.

There are likely also supporters and sympathizers. "We have to assume that the number of supporters is in the four-digit range," Guido Steinberg, a Middle East expert from the Berlin-based German Institute for International and Security Affairs (SWP), told DW, but estimating the number of sympathizers is virtually impossible. Steinberg also said it was important to draw a distinction between supporters, who have actively helped Hamas by providing publicity, for example, and passive sympathizers, who often do not speak openly.

According to the BfV, the activities of supporters in Germany range from expressing public support and sharing propaganda to financing and fundraising. "Members and supporters of Hamas in Germany are also committed to influencing the political and social discourse in Germany in the interests of Hamas," the Interior Ministry said.

Hans-Jakob Schindler: Bans are important, but only have a limited effect Image: Dr. Hans-Jakob Schindler

Stopping the flow of money to terrorist organizations

"These types of bans are one of the most important instruments a democracy has at its disposal to stop money from flowing to terrorist organizations," Hans-Jakob Schindler of the transatlantic think tank Counter Extremism Project (CEP) told DW. But, "it is always difficult because associations and non-profit organizations in Germany enjoy a certain degree of protection when it comes to their activities, and there are even limits to the investigations of important authorities such as the BfV when it comes to finances."

Under German law, the line is crossed when people openly call for, or advocate, violence and Hamas supporters are usually careful about what they say in public, so as not to alert the authorities.

Hamas does not recognize the state of Israel and, according to its own statements, aims to destroy it. Several associations close to the movement were banned several years ago. "Hamas sees Western countries such as Germany as a refuge in which the organization can concentrate on collecting donations, recruiting new supporters, and spreading its propaganda," reads a 2022 report by the BfV.

According to intelligence agencies, the Samidoun organization belongs to the radical Palestinian organization PFLP (Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine). The PFLP also propagates armed struggle against Israel, but unlike Hamas, it is not religiously affiliated.

Among the network of Palestinians is also the association, the Palestinian Community in Germany (Palästinensische Gemeinschaft in Deutschland), which, according to the security authorities, is primarily made up of Hamas supporters.

According to Schindler, however, Germany only plays a minor role in financing Hamas: "One must bear in mind that in all of Hamas' fundraising activities, Germany and Europe do not provide the bulk of the funding. When it comes to money, it's very clearly Qatar. (...) Hamas would not function without money from Qatar."

How do Germans feel about the Israel-Hamas war? To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Muslim groups: Only a minority is hostile to Israel

Aiman Mazyek, Chairman of the Central Council of Muslims, stresses that only a minority of Muslims take to the streets with anti-Israel or antisemitic slogans. Mazyek said after the October 7 spontaneous gatherings in Germany that were widely seen as glorifying violence that one should not assume "that these pictures, these people represent all Muslims, German Muslims, or our organization."

In contrast to Islamist terrorist groups such as al-Qaeda or the Islamic State, Hamas has never carried out attacks in Western countries. However, terrorism experts fear that the Israel-Hamas war will increase the risk of sympathizers carrying out attacks. Schindler says: "I don't foresee Germany as Hamas' main target, but we can't rule out the possibility that some radicalized individuals will feel motivated to carry out something."

This article originally appeared in German on October 12 and was updated on November 23.