Germany: 3 arrests in Darknet 'Wall Street Market' probe

German police on Friday said that three men were being held in custody in connection with an international swoop on the illegal online Wall Street Market operation.

Suspects, aged 22 to 31, were arrested in the German states of Hesse, North Rhine-Westphalia, and Baden Württemberg.

Police, who said they had seized the server infrastructure of the operation, said the suspects were all German nationals suspected of operating an illegal operation exclusively through the platform.

More to come...

