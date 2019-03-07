 Germany: 3 arrests in Darknet ′Wall Street Market′ probe | News | DW | 03.05.2019

News

Germany: 3 arrests in Darknet 'Wall Street Market' probe

Police in Germany have arrested three men suspected of involvement in the world's second-biggest Darknet marketplace. Stolen data, forged documents and drugs were all reportedly sold on the Wall Street Market platform.

Darknet: Image of screen with data (Imago/imagebroker/M. Weber)

German police on Friday said that three men were being held in custody in connection with an international swoop on the illegal online Wall Street Market operation.

Suspects, aged 22 to 31, were arrested in the German states of Hesse, North Rhine-Westphalia, and Baden Württemberg. 

Police, who said they had seized the server infrastructure of the operation, said the suspects were all German nationals suspected of operating an illegal operation exclusively through the platform.

More to come...

rc/msh (dpa, AFP)

Deutschland Kriminalität l Prozess im Fall der kinderpornographische Plattform Elysium

German child porn network 'Elysium' founders sentenced to lengthy jail terms 07.03.2019

Four men have been convicted of running a German platform where more than 111,000 users traded in child pornography. But experts are divided on how to tackle child abuse on the so-called darknet.

Deutschland Prozess um Waffenkauf vor Münchner Amoklauf

Darknet operator gets six years in connection with 2016 German shooting rampage 19.12.2018

A German court has found a 31-year-old man guilty of operating a platform that allowed a gunman to purchase his murder weapon. The presiding judge said the crime could not have happened without the platform.

Deutschland Freiburg Urteil im Staufener Missbrauchsfall

German mother jailed for prostituting young son online 07.08.2018

A German woman and her partner have been jailed after pimping out a boy to pedophiles they found online. Investigators say it's one of the most horrific child abuse cases they've ever seen.

