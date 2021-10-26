Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Darknet means portions of the Internet that are not found by popular search engines or even using standard browsers. The users remain anonymous, hence the darknet is often a magnet for criminals.
To gain access to the darknet a so-called "Tor Browser" is needed. Because of the high degree of anonymity, the darknet is known as a transit point for drugs, weapons or child pornography. Alternatively the term "deep web" is used.
In one of the largest child sex abuse investigations in recent years, the main perpetrator has been sentenced to 12 years in prison. Thousands of suspects are linked to the case, indicating the extent of the problem.