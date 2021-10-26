Visit the new DW website

Darknet

Darknet means portions of the Internet that are not found by popular search engines or even using standard browsers. The users remain anonymous, hence the darknet is often a magnet for criminals.

To gain access to the darknet a so-called "Tor Browser" is needed. Because of the high degree of anonymity, the darknet is known as a transit point for drugs, weapons or child pornography. Alternatively the term "deep web" is used.

FILE - This Friday, Dec. 2, 2016 file photo shows the headquarters of Europol in The Hague, Netherlands. A massive law-enforcement effort across Europe has resulted in the seizure of 24 tons of raw steroid powder and closure of nine underground labs that produced performance-enhancing drugs and other illegal substances. Europol said Monday, July 8, 2019 the operation, which included 33 countries and was led by national police forces in Italy and Greece, was the largest of its kind and led to the arrest of 234 people and the dismantling of 17 organized-crime groups. (AP Photo/Mike Corder, File) |

Europol investigation busts 150 'high value' darknet vendors 26.10.2021

After taking down a darknet market in January, investigators have now detained 150 "high value" targets. Dozens of those arrested were based in Germany.
Symbolbild Virenalarm, Cybercrime, Computerkriminalität, Datenschutz *** Icon image virus alarm cybercrime computer crime data protection

Cybercrime a booming business — thanks to COVID 11.05.2021

The coronavirus pandemic has given a huge boost to internet crime. The number of offenses is on the rise while the number of successfully solved cases is stagnating in Germany.
Man typing at his laptop computer at night model released Symbolfoto property released PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY ABRF00527

German police shut down major darknet child sex abuse platform 03.05.2021

After months of investigation, German police have busted the "Boystown" child sex abuse platform with over 400,000 members. Four German men have been arrested.
Man typing at his laptop computer at night model released Symbolfoto property released PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY ABRF00527

'Largest illegal darknet marketplace' DarkMarket taken offline 12.01.2021

Authorities say the darknet platform had half a million users, where drugs, counterfeit money, stolen credit card data, anonymous SIM cards and malware were traded. The suspected operator was arrested in Germany.
Bunkeranlage in Traben-Trarbach

Dark web 'Cyberbunker' trial breaks new ground 24.10.2020

A Cold War bunker in a small German town housed darknet internet servers that facilitated illegal online activity. The group allegedly operating the servers are on trial — but are they responsible for 250,000 crimes?
Bildnummer: 51354428 Datum: 22.07.2006 Copyright: imago/Manja Els‰sser Kind wird von einem Mann auf einem Spielplatz angesprochen, Kˆrperteile , Highlight; 2006, model released, Mann, M‰nner, Kind, Kinder, Missbrauch, P‰dophilie, P‰dophiler, anreden, ansprechen, Kontakt, Spielpl‰tze, Kindesmissbrauch; , quer, Kbdig, Gruppenbild, close, Deutschland, Kriminalit‰t, Gesellschaft, , Symbolfoto, M‰dchen

Child sex abuse in Germany: Tough verdict in response to uptick in cases 06.10.2020

In one of the largest child sex abuse investigations in recent years, the main perpetrator has been sentenced to 12 years in prison. Thousands of suspects are linked to the case, indicating the extent of the problem.
ARCHIV - ILLUSTRATION - Ein Mann tippt am 16.06.2011 in Frankfurt am Main auf einer Computer-Tastatur vor einem elektrischen Schaltplan (gestellte Szene). Frank Rumpenhorst/dpa «Chinas Cyber-Gesetz behindert Innovation durch Industrie 4.0-Kooperation» +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

International sting on darknet drug trafficking networks 22.09.2020

An international operation by US and European police agencies has led to the arrests of more than 170 suspected online criminals. Law enforcement says the "golden age" of anonymous internet crime is over.

20.07.2017 *** Ein Zollbeamter präsentiert am 20.07.2017 in Hamburg Kokain aus einem großen Kokainfund, der im Rahmen einer Pressekonferenz vorgestellt wird. Der Hamburger Zoll hat am Donnerstag einen Rekordfund von 3,8 Tonnen Kokain präsentiert. Das Rauschgift hat laut Zoll einen Straßenverkaufswert von etwa 800 Millionen Euro. Foto: Christian Charisius/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Germany's 'Chemical Revolution' online drug dealers go on trial 05.08.2020

Darknet, drugs, Bitcoin — these ingredients made "Chemical Revolution" the largest online narcotics shop in Germany. The trial against its alleged dealers begins as the Darknet economy continues to flourish. 
Bildnummer: 53383049 Datum: 30.06.2009 Copyright: imago/blickwinkel Junge wehrt sich und haelt sich die Arme schuetzend vor das Gesicht boy reacts against somebody BLWS223089 kbdig 2009

Child abuse: German authorities are overwhelmed by increase in numbers 09.06.2020

Again Germany is shocked by a nationwide case of organized child abuse. And again protection mechanisms failed to kick in earlier. Here's an attempt to explain why.
Computertaste mit der Aufschrift Terror | Verwendung weltweit (c) picture alliance/chromorange/C. Ohde

How the internet fosters far-right radicalization 21.02.2020

Researchers still know relatively little about far-right lone wolf terrorists. But many, it seems, become radicalized online.
GERMANY. BONN - MARCH 08: Weapons from Germany for the world. Symbol photo on the topics Heckler& Koch, arms trade, illegal arms trade, arms sales, Justice, etc. The picture shows the Heckler & Koch logo on a submachine gun MP5. | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Nazi-era memorabilia, weapons collector sentenced 27.11.2019

A German court sentenced a man to three years in prison after the police found Nazi memorabilia and more than 50 weapons in his room. The man had spent over a decade in near-complete isolation from the outside world.
epa04132262 Handout image of a sanitized (blurred by officials prior to release) screen grab of the child pornography website on the Darknet's Onion Router, or Tor, network released by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement following the announcement of a large global Child Porn ring bust resulting from 'Operation Roundtable' in Washington, DC, USA, 19 March 2014. The child exploitation enterprise was dismantled by the US Department of Homeland Security Investigations and the US Postal Inspection Service. The name of the website is not released for operational reasons in this ongoing investigation. US authorities have dismantled an internet child pornography ring involving up to 27,000 members internationally, an official said late Tuesday. Fourteen men were arrested and charged with child exploitation offences over a website operating on the darknet, or hidden part of the internet, Secretary of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson said. The web administrator and alleged leader was a 27-year-old arrested in the US state of Louisiana in June, who faces 20 years in prison. The website was available to members via special software, and held archives of more than 2,000 videos and many more photographs of around 250 underage children, mostly boys from the United States. Around 150 arrest warrants against suspected members in the US were issued, and another 150 in other countries. EPA/PETER NISSEN / US IMMIGRATION AND CUSTOMS ENFORCEMENT / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ |

Germany plans to use fake child porn to snare pedophiles 22.11.2019

Employing computer-generated child pornography to identify darknet users is not without ethical controversy. Nonetheless, the plan to give investigators greater power appears to have enough support to enter law.

27.09.2019, Rheinland-Pfalz, Traben-Trarbach: Polizisten sichern das Gelände eines ehemaligen Bundeswehr-Bunkers. Dort wurde ein Rechenzentrum für illegale Geschäfte im Darknet ausgehoben. Foto: Thomas Frey/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Darknet cybercrime servers hosted in former NATO bunker in Germany 28.09.2019

Police stormed a bunker hosting countless illegal darknet platforms in a quiet German town. The alleged owner of the operation was believed to be living in the underground data center that hosted criminal websites.
Die Computergrafik zeigt in Rot die Buchstaben von Dark Net. Darknet ist der Bereich des Internets, der über normale Suchmaschinen nicht erreicht werden kann. Häufig assoziiert mit Drogen- und Waffenhandel und Kinderpornografie, hat das Darknet auch positive Seiten, zum Beispiel die Möglichkeit, Daten (wie Wikileaks) so auszutauschen, dass fremde Quellen wie Nachrichtendienste nicht mitlesen können. Digital hergestellt in Köln am 25.06.2018. Grafik: Maximilian Schönherr | Verwendung weltweit

German cops arrest suspects in raid on darknet server 27.09.2019

Seven have been arrested and a darknet server shut down after a raid in western Germany. The suspects are under investigation for trafficking weapons, drugs and child sex abuse images.
20.08.2019, Niedersachsen, Göttingen: Kriminaldirektor Mathias Schroweg, Leiter der Zentralen Kriminalinspektion der Polizeidirektion Göttingen, spricht auf einer gemeinsamen Pressekonferenz der Polizeidirektion Göttingen und der Staatsanwaltschaft Göttingen. Unter der Führung und Koordination der Polizeidirektion Göttingen wurden am Vormittag umfangreiche Polizeimaßnahmen in neun Bundesländern sowie in Litauen und Kroatien durchgeführt. Hintergrund ist ein Cybercrime-Ermittlungsverfahren wegen Straftaten im Bereich des Kriegswaffenkontrollgesetzes, des Waffengesetzes, des Sprengstoffgesetzes und des Betäubungsmittelgesetzes. Foto: Swen Pförtner/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

German police operation shuts down bomb-making website 20.08.2019

Around 1,000 thousand police officers have seized drugs and explosives in raids across Germany, Lithuania and Croatia. The web portal xplosives.net has been taken offline.

Unter der Sachleitung der Schwerpunktabteilung Cybercrime der Staatsanwaltschaft Rostock ist es den Cybercrime-Ermittlern des Landeskriminalamtes Mecklenburg-Vorpommern gelungen, eine Darknet-Plattform zum Austausch von kinderpornografischem Material aus dem Netz zu nehmen.

German police smash child porn ring on darknet 15.08.2019

An anonymous tipoff prompted German police to investigate and eventually dismantle a child pornography ring visited by hundreds of users from multiple countries. A German national has been arrested.
