Germany: 2 killed in crash at Nürburgring car racing track

Two people have died after their car crashed during a test drive at Germany's internationally famous Nürburgring motor racing circuit.

Police have launched an investigation into the accident, which took place on a closed commercial track at the motorsports complex.

What the motorsports venue said

"A vehicle taking part in the test drives had a single-car accident in the Tiergarten section of the track," a spokesman for the Nürburgring said on Thursday.

A statement from the Nürburgring said emergency crews responded to the crash but that they had been unable to save the two people involved.

Officials at the Nürburgring, a venue popular with both amateur and professional drivers, canceled all tourist drives on the publicly accessible Nordschleife section in the accident's wake.

However, a vintage car Grand Prix was expected to take place on the weekend.

Testing by tire firm

A spokesman for the Interior Ministry of the western German state of Rhineland-Palatinate, where the Nürburgring is located, said the vehicle was being commercially tested when it crashed.

The tire manufacturer Goodyear confirmed on Thursday that the two drivers involved in the accident had worked for the company in nearby Luxembourg.

The testing nature of the track led to it being dubbed "The Green Hell" Image: HOCH ZWEI/picture alliance

A statement from the firm said staff were "deeply affected," and extended sympathy to the families and friends of the two employees.

Police said there was no initial indication of what had gone wrong.

Commercial accidents rare

Car makers and other manufacturers regularly test vehicles and products in closed industry areas of the Nürburgring using experienced professional test drivers.

The Nürburgring, intermittently used to host Formula One Grand Prix races, is popular among car driving enthusiasts and motorcyclists from across the globe.

The testing nature of the track led to it being dubbed "The Green Hell" by Scottish Formula One driver Jackie Stewart.

While serious crashes are extremely rare on commercial test drives, police say there were 77 injury-causing accidents during tourist rides on the Nürburgring last year, with one person killed.

rc/wmr (dpa, AFP)