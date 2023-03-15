Germany: 2 injured in Berlin shooting incident

Berlin police say two people have been injured in a shooting incident in the western district of Charlottenburg.

Police in the German capital said that shots were fired in the western district of Charlottenburg on Thursday at around 17:15 local time (1615 UTC/GMT).

According to preliminary information from police, two people were injured and taken for medical treatment.

The Criminal Investigation Service has taken over the investigation while the search for suspects continues in Charlottenburg, Berlin Image: Gerald Matzka/dpa/picture alliance

What police have said

Police said there appears to have been an argument between several people during which at least one firearm was used.

The Criminal Investigation Service has taken the lead in the investigation, with the search for suspects ongoing.

"One or more suspects are said to have fled the scene," police also said.

A large police contingent arrived on scene in Dahlmannstrasse to search for whoever may be responsible. The road in which the shooting took place was cordoned off.

