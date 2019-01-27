 Germany: 1 in 3 unemployed can′t afford a proper meal | News | DW | 30.01.2019

News

Germany: 1 in 3 unemployed can't afford a proper meal

Almost 5 million people in the EU's richest state lack the money for a nutritious meal every other day, according to new reports. And a third of people in Germany would struggle to pay unexpected expenses.

A food bank in GErmany

Almost one-third of unemployed persons in Germany are unable to regularly eat a nutritious meal.

Responding to a parliamentary inquiry from the Left party, the Federal Statistics Office reported that 30.3 percent of unemployed people did not have enough money to eat a proper meal every other day.

Read moreGermany's welfare experiment: Sanction-free 'basic security'

That amounts to about 5.14 million people over the age of 16, or 7.5 percent of Germany's total population.

The data is based on a 2017 EU survey on income, social inclusion and living conditions.

Watch video 00:56
Now live
00:56 mins.

Unemployment in Germany at record low

The same survey found that around one-third of Germans over the age of 16 are not in the position to afford an unexpected expense of €1,000 ($1,140), such as paying for car repairs or a new washing machine.

"Poverty is not a marginal phenomenon in Germany, but runs throughout the population," Left party social policy politician Sabine Zimmermann told the Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung newspaper, which reported the figures.

Watch video 12:04
Now live
12:04 mins.

Reporter: Germany's poor pensioners

