German World Cup commentator wears rainbow in broadcast

Commentator Claudia Neumann said she wanted to set an example for diversity and tolerance. Some presenters from other countries made similar statements in Qatar after FIFA threatened players with sanctions.

German commentator Claudia Neumann made a statement at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Monday by wearing a shirt with a rainbow love heart on TV.

Neumann was commentating the USA vs. Wales match for German public broadcaster ZDF.

Her on-air statement came as seven European soccer federations, including England and Germany, decided not to use a "One Love" captain's armband, which promotes diversity and inclusion in the sport, at the Qatar tournament after FIFA threatened to issue penalties over the unauthorized accessories.

"It could have been a legendary and proud World Cup day," Neumann said at the start of the broadcast.

Spotlight on LGBTQ rights in Qatar

Host Qatar has come under fire during the World Cup over the lack of LGBTQ rights in the country.

Neumann later told Germany's Sports Information Service that she wanted to "set an example for diversity and tolerance."

She was not the only commentator to make a statement about LGBTQ rights on Monday.

Ahead of the the England vs. Iran match, BBC pundit Alex Scott wore the One Love armband while presenting from the sidelines.

American commentator Grant Wahl also reported that he was denied entry into the stadium for almost half an hour because he wore a shirt with a rainbow on it.

