  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
Ryyan Alshebl sitting on a bench in Ostelsheim
Ryyan Alshebl won an absolute majority in the vote for the village's mayorImage: Christoph Schmidt/dpa/picture alliance
MigrationGermany

German village elects Syrian refugee as mayor

15 minutes ago

Ryyan Alshebl has become the mayor of a German village just eight years after fleeing the civil war in Syria.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Pcx5

The southern German village of Ostelsheim has elected Ryyan Alshebl — a Syrian refugee — as its mayor, German media reported on Monday.

The 29-year-old fled his home of Sweida in southern Syria in 2015. He is now responsible for a town of 2,500 people in the state of Baden-Württemberg.

Although privately a member of the Green party, Alshebl stood as an independent candidate. He secured an absolute majority of 55.41% of the vote in Sunday's poll.

Alshebl described the election campaign as "overwhelmingly positive."

Who is Ryyan Alshebl?

Local public broadcaster SWR reported that the new mayor left Syria when he was 21 to avoid military conscription during the ongoing civil war in his home country.

Hundreds of thousands of refugees came to Germany in 2015, most fleeing the war in Syria.

He traveled across the Mediterranean before ending up in Germany where he learned German and completed a traineeship in administration.

Alshebl had been working for the local council in the nearby town of Althengstett after receiving his German citizenship.

Alshebl said that after winning his election to become mayor of Ostelsheim, he now plans to move to the village.

Media reported that Alshebl is most likely the first mayor in Baden-Württemberg with Syrian roots and perhaps even the first candidate.

ab/rc (dpa)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Members of the Rapid Action Battalion stand guard outside a militant group's hideout

'Death squad': Inside Bangladesh's Rapid Action Battalion

Politics3 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

At a protest in Goma, Alphonsine Ndeza, who was displaced by the violence in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, expresses exasperation over the lack of aid.

DR Congo: Anger in Goma over incessant militant attacks

DR Congo: Anger in Goma over incessant militant attacks

Conflicts23 hours ago03:05 min
More from Africa

Asia

An Indian couple performs marriage rituals in New Delhi, India

India: Abandoned brides fight for justice

India: Abandoned brides fight for justice

Society19 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Destroyed houses in Antakya

Turks in Germany: Earthquake destroys retirement plans

Turks in Germany: Earthquake destroys retirement plans

Society4 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Former Kosovo President Hashim Thaci sits in a courtroom in The Hague.

War crimes trial of former Kosovo president Thaci begins

War crimes trial of former Kosovo president Thaci begins

Law and Justice3 hours ago02:02 min
More from Europe

Middle East

People visit Qishla building after iftar meal during Ramadan in Baghdad

Middle East: Why are Ramadan TV specials so controversial?

Middle East: Why are Ramadan TV specials so controversial?

CultureMarch 31, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Destroyed buildings and a toppled powerline in Little Rock, Arkansas

Tornadoes hit US with destructive force

Tornadoes hit US with destructive force

Catastrophe21 hours ago01:42 min
More from North America

Latin America

Gus Bianchi, co-founder of Deseo Zapatos, looks on as one of its shoemakers repairs a pair of extravagant shoes.

The designers fashioning a trans-inclusive Argentina

The designers fashioning a trans-inclusive Argentina

EqualityApril 1, 202301:02 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage