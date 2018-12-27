 German teen sparks huge fire after blow-drying mattress | News | DW | 27.12.2018

News

German teen sparks huge fire after blow-drying mattress

A teenager in southwestern Germany set a four-storey house on fire when she decided to blow-dry her mattress to warm it up. More than a hundred firefighters were called to the scene.

Firefighters in Freudenburg (picture-alliance/dpa/Steil TV)

It's not the most efficient way to get warm on a cold winter's night nor was it the cleverest for a teenager in Freudenburg, near the German city of Trier.

The girl gave the residents of a four-storey house a nasty Christmas surprise after snuggling up in bed after a night out — with a hair dryer to warm up the mattress.

All cozy, she fell asleep and set the bed on fire.

Luckily she woke up and doused the flames with water after her father helped her drag the mattress onto the balcony.

Lulled into a false sense of security, the two went back to bed. The mattress, however, caught alight again, and the fire spread to the outer walls and all the way to the roof.

Read more: Germany: 10-year-old blows up school toilet with illegal firecracker

A passer-by, who happened to be a firefighter, spotted the blaze and alerted the fire brigade. It took more than a hundred firefighters several hours to put out the fire.

The fire caused €200,000 ($228,000) worth of damage to the house. No one appeared to have got seriously hurt.

  • Meppen moorland fire aerial shot (picture-alliance/dpa/L.-J. Klemmer)

    German military rocket tests cause two-week moorland fire

    Raging fire

    The fire was triggered when rockets tests in the moor by Germany's armed forces — the Bundeswehr — went awry. The rockets were fired from helicopters as part of the drill, but the all-terrain fire engine meant to put out the subsequent fire was out of action and its replacement was at the garage for maintenance work. The fire was thus able to spread quickly.

  • Sun peeking through billowing smoke (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Konjer)

    German military rocket tests cause two-week moorland fire

    Size of 1,000 football pitches

    The fire has been raging near the northern town of Meppen for more than two weeks and has spread across an area the size of more than 1,000 soccer fields. More than 850 firefighters, both civilian and military, are trying to contain the flames. The smoke can even be seen from space, the German Weather Service (DWD) said.

  • Firefighter rolling out hose (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Konjer)

    German military rocket tests cause two-week moorland fire

    A tricky job

    Firefighters' efforts are hampered by strong winds fanning the flames. Access to the moor is restricted as it is riddled with unexploded ordnance. The moor is also covered with peat, which is flammable and almost water-resistant. It causes a smoldering fire under the surface rather than flames such as those caused by burning wood, for example. The area has been used by the military since 1876.

  • Deutschland Moorbrand in Meppen (picture-alliance/dpa/L. Schröer)

    German military rocket tests cause two-week moorland fire

    No evacuation, but plenty of smoke

    The smoke from the fire is noticeable as far away as the city of Bremen, which is 100 kilometers (60 miles) from the moor near Meppen. Some even noticed it in Hamburg, which is more than twice as far away from the fire as Bremen. So far, no evacuation measures have been necessary, but it could take firefighters a few weeks more to put out the fire completely.

  • Signs indicating military territory (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Konjer)

    German military rocket tests cause two-week moorland fire

    Bundeswehr criticized

    The Bundeswehr has said it would launch an investigation, but it has been criticized for conducting the tests, given the extremely dry conditions this summer. A Green party MP has even decided to sue the Bundeswehr. Local prosecutors have launched preliminary proceedings to ascertain who can be held responsible for the fire.

  • Deutschland Moorbrand in Meppen (picture-alliance/dpa/WTD 91/Bundeswehr)

    German military rocket tests cause two-week moorland fire

    Not the first time

    According to the Bundeswehr, it is not the first time the moor in Meppen has burnt. In 2010, a fire raged there for six weeks. Some have now called for a ban on military weapons tests in moorlands in dry conditions.

    Author: Nicole Goebel


