German soldier barred from leaving Turkey

A German soldier is being held in Turkey for unknown reasons, the German Foreign Office confirmed on Thursday.

Turkish authorities are requiring the 21-year-old man to present himself to law enforcement once a week until further notice.

Germany's embassy in Turkey said it had been in contact with the soldier, adding that Turkey had not named any political reasons for his arrest.

The soldier is currently stationed in Stadtallendorf in the central German state Hesse. He had traveled to Istanbul privately and had no travel ban in Turkey, German newspaper Oberhessische Presse reported.

The incident comes a month after the arrest of 36-year-old Osman B., who is also from Hesse.

Read more: On torture and imprisonment in Turkey: Author Asli Erdogan speaks

Watch video 03:59 Share Gezi trial "kafkaesque" Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3L0yY Green MP: Germany should pressure Turkey more

According to two German public broadcasters and the Süddeutscher Zeitung daily, Osman B. has been accused of spreading "terrorist propaganda” on his Facebook page.

If convicted, he could be imprisoned for several years.

The German Foreign Office said Wednesday that a 43-year-old German man has also been barred from leaving Turkey.

He had performed as a musician for an association that the Turkish authorities accuse of supporting terrorism.

In response to the flurry of arrests, the German Foreign Office has updated its travel guidelines, warning tourists to be mindful of what they have posted or liked on social media prior to travelling to Turkey.

jcg/amp (dpa, AFP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.