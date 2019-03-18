 German prosecutors arrest 10 suspects over Islamist attack plan | News | DW | 22.03.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

German prosecutors arrest 10 suspects over Islamist attack plan

Prosecutors in Frankfurt said the ten individuals were detained on suspicion of planning an Islamist attack using a car and guns. The aim was to kill as many people as possible.

Police car in Hesse

Prosecutors in Frankfurt issued a statement on Friday to say the suspects were detained in police raids involving 200 officers in the Frankfurt region earlier in the day.

There were no details on the nationalities of the suspects whose ages were given at between 20 and 42 years. They live in the Frankfurt, Offenbach, Wiesbaden and Mainz areas. Eleven people were initially arrested but the investigation was centered on ten suspects. 

The main suspects were a 21-year old man from Offenbach and two 31-year brothers from Wiesbaden, all associated with the local Islamist Salafist community.

Read moreGermany's terrorism watch list: What you need to know

Killing unbelievers

According to the initial investigation, the accused were planning to use a vehicle and firearms to kill as many "unbelievers" as possible. They had rented a large vehicle and made contact with weapons' dealers and started to raise funds. 

During the raids, police found and seized over €20,000 ($22,500) in cash, several knives, small quantities of narcotics, a variety of documents and electronic data storage equipment. 

The charges include funding terrorism and conspiring to commit a crime. The accused are due to appear before a judge at the District Court of Frankfurt on Friday afternoon. 

A number of plots have been foiled by police in recent months, with some similar raids.

Watch video 02:00

A look at Germany's growing Salafist Islamic community

jm/msh (Reuters, AFP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

 

DW recommends

Germany's terrorism watch list: What you need to know

The suspected Strasbourg attacker was named on a French high-security watch list. German authorities, in turn, keep tabs on hundreds of potential terrorists — who are they and what are authorities doing about them? (13.12.2018)  

Berlin Christmas market attacker accomplice charged with bomb plot

State prosecutors have charged an Islamist with planning a bomb attack in Germany alongside Anis Amri. The plot to "kill as many people as possible," was foiled by police in 2016. (05.03.2019)  

Germany probes Islamist motive in Cologne attack

Prosecutors have suggested that a Syrian man may have acted on extremist sympathies when he staged the attack. The suspect allegedly demanded permission to join the "Islamic State" in Syria during police negotiations. (17.10.2018)  

Germany detains man suspected of planning terror attack

Police in Berlin have arrested a 31-year-old Russian citizen accused of plotting to carry out a bomb attack somewhere in Germany. Prosecutors allege he is a radical Islamist. (22.08.2018)  

Israeli ambassador to Germany 'very concerned' by rise in anti-Semitic attacks

Israeli ambassador to Germany Jeremy Issacharoff responded to reports of a 60 percent rise in violent attacks on Jewish people in Germany. He told DW the law needed to be enforced. (01.03.2019)  

German interior minister defends deportation of Berlin terrorist associate

A friend of the Berlin Christmas market attacker is at the center of a probe into security shortcomings and a botched investigation. Bilel Ben Ammar was quickly deported following the 2016 truck attack. (01.03.2019)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

A look at Germany's growing Salafist Islamic community  

Germany's right-wing terror network: NSU on trial  

Related content

Neuseeland Terroranschlag auf Moscheen in Christchurch | Polizeipräsenz

Christchurch: The myth of the lone wolf attacker 18.03.2019

Investigators say the terrorist attack on two mosques in New Zealand was carried out by a single perpetrator. But referring to him as a "lone wolf" deceptively conceals a breeding ground of extreme-right terror.

Neuseeland Christchurch - Blutige Bandagen nach Attentat

Opinion: Terrorism does not discriminate 15.03.2019

Terrorism has largely been perceived in the West as the work of Islamists. The attack on Muslims in Christchurch shows that Islamophobic hate has equally deadly consequences, writes DW Editor-in-Chief Ines Pohl.

Razzia in Rheinland-Pfalz Archivbild

Berlin Christmas market attacker accomplice charged with bomb plot 05.03.2019

State prosecutors have charged an Islamist with planning a bomb attack in Germany alongside Anis Amri. The plot to "kill as many people as possible," was foiled by police in 2016.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  