 Germany detains man suspected of planning terror attack | News | DW | 22.08.2018

News

Germany detains man suspected of planning terror attack

Police in Berlin have arrested a 31-year-old Russian citizen accused of plotting to carry out a bomb attack somewhere in Germany. Prosecutors allege he is a radical Islamist.

A police car

Russian national Magomed-Ali C. was arrested at an apartment in Berlin on suspicion of planning a "serious act of violence against the state," Germany's Federal Prosecutor's Office said Wednesday.

The 31-year-old is an alleged accomplice of Clement B., who was detained on terror charges in the French city of Marseille last year.

Read moreIslamic State's fertile Russian recruiting ground

Watch video 04:12
Now live
04:12 mins.

Chechnya braces itself for return of foreign fighters

At the time of his capture, Clement B., 22, was in possession of several firearms and 3 kilograms (6.6 pounds) of highly explosive triacetone triperoxide (TATP). The prosecutor said French investigations suggested he had previously been working with Magomed-Ali C. to plan an attack at an unknown location in Germany "in order to kill and injure as many people as possible."

Their preparations were interrupted by a police operation in October 2016, prompting the pair to separate, with the Russian man staying in Germany and Clement B. traveling to France.

Read moreGermany neglecting Islamist de-radicalization in prisons

Watch video 04:44
Now live
04:44 mins.

Germany: Disappointed terror victims

No current threat

A security source cited by the dpa press agency said that the 31-year-old was known to police but was not thought to pose an immediate threat.

The prosecutor said the 31-year-old was a "radical Islamist," who allegedly stored a significant amount of explosives in his Berlin apartment in October 2016. The arrest and search of the suspect's apartment also served to determine the current location of the explosives, German authorities added.

Read moreRussian soldiers killed in 'Islamic State'-claimed attack in Chechnya

TATP, an unstable explosive, has been used in several attacks in Europe, including at a concert in Manchester, Britain in May 2017, Brussels in 2016, and Paris in 2015.

The suspect is expected to appear in federal court on Thursday. Prosecutors said they will request he stay in custody.

Read moreMan suspected of preparing attack from home in Cologne

Watch video 02:15
Now live
02:15 mins.

Terror in Berlin: One year on

Editor's note: Deutsche Welle follows the German press code, which stresses the importance of protecting the privacy of suspected criminals or victims and obliges us to refrain from revealing full names in such cases.

nm/sms (AFP, dpa)

DW recommends

Russian soldiers killed in 'Islamic State'-claimed attack in Chechnya

The militant group has claimed responsibility for a deadly attack on a military facility in the restive region. A National Guard spokesman said the agency was at the forefront of fighting "international terrorism." (25.03.2017)  

Germany neglecting Islamist de-radicalization in prisons

Some of the terrorists of Brussels and Paris were at least partially radicalized in prison. But despite paying lip service to such problems, few German politicians have shown interest in deradicalization programs. (24.03.2016)  

Chechnya: Islamic State's fertile Russian recruiting ground

Of all the countries from which the Islamic State recruits its fighters, Russia tops the list. Most come from the republic of Chechnya, DW's Juri Rescheto reports. (25.01.2018)  

Germany: Man suspected of preparing attack after police find toxic substance in home in Cologne

German police are investigating a 29-year-old man after storming his apartment in the western city of Cologne. Some German outlets report that they found a highly toxic substance. (13.06.2018)  

Two Islamic State wives return to Germany with their children

The women and their three children were allowed to return from northern Iraq and will not be arrested. German federal prosecutors say their request for a warrant was denied by the Federal Supreme Court. (27.04.2018)  

Germany's terrorism commissioner plans higher compensation for victims

When it comes to the state compensating terror victims, Germany is still lagging behind in international comparisons. That's why experts want payments to be adjusted to match benefits in other EU countries. (07.05.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Terror in Berlin: One year on  

Germany: Disappointed terror victims  

Chechnya braces itself for return of foreign fighters  

