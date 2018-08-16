Germany detains man suspected of planning terror attack

Russian national Magomed-Ali C. was arrested at an apartment in Berlin on suspicion of planning a "serious act of violence against the state," Germany's Federal Prosecutor's Office said Wednesday.

The 31-year-old is an alleged accomplice of Clement B., who was detained on terror charges in the French city of Marseille last year.

Read more: Islamic State's fertile Russian recruiting ground

Watch video 04:12 Now live 04:12 mins. Share Chechnya fears jihadis' return Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/2rLkv Chechnya braces itself for return of foreign fighters

At the time of his capture, Clement B., 22, was in possession of several firearms and 3 kilograms (6.6 pounds) of highly explosive triacetone triperoxide (TATP). The prosecutor said French investigations suggested he had previously been working with Magomed-Ali C. to plan an attack at an unknown location in Germany "in order to kill and injure as many people as possible."

Their preparations were interrupted by a police operation in October 2016, prompting the pair to separate, with the Russian man staying in Germany and Clement B. traveling to France.

Read more: Germany neglecting Islamist de-radicalization in prisons

Watch video 04:44 Now live 04:44 mins. Share Germany: Disappointed terror victims Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/2pASP Germany: Disappointed terror victims

No current threat

A security source cited by the dpa press agency said that the 31-year-old was known to police but was not thought to pose an immediate threat.

The prosecutor said the 31-year-old was a "radical Islamist," who allegedly stored a significant amount of explosives in his Berlin apartment in October 2016. The arrest and search of the suspect's apartment also served to determine the current location of the explosives, German authorities added.

Read more: Russian soldiers killed in 'Islamic State'-claimed attack in Chechnya

TATP, an unstable explosive, has been used in several attacks in Europe, including at a concert in Manchester, Britain in May 2017, Brussels in 2016, and Paris in 2015.

The suspect is expected to appear in federal court on Thursday. Prosecutors said they will request he stay in custody.

Read more: Man suspected of preparing attack from home in Cologne

Watch video 02:15 Now live 02:15 mins. Share Germany to mark anniversary of market attack Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/2przi Terror in Berlin: One year on

Editor's note: Deutsche Welle follows the German press code, which stresses the importance of protecting the privacy of suspected criminals or victims and obliges us to refrain from revealing full names in such cases.

nm/sms (AFP, dpa)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.