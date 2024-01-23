  1. Skip to content
German president visits Vietnam with business delegation

January 23, 2024

A number of German business leaders joined German President Steinmeier as Berlin looks to diversify its economic activity away from China. The two countries are eying a deal to facilitate the movement of skilled workers.

https://p.dw.com/p/4bZqf
Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Elke Büdenbender at the Temple of Literature in Hanoi
Frank-Walter Steinmeier toured Hanoi's Old Quarter as part of the visitImage: Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa/picture alliance

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier touched down in Vietnam on Tuesday as Germany  its China de-risking strategy.

He was joined in the capital, Hanoi, by Labor Minister Hubertus Heil and a delegation of business leaders from top German industrial firms who will join him on a four-day tour of Southeast Asia.

The visit "underlines Germany's interest in looking beyond China and diversifying its economic relations," said Florian Feyerabend, the representative in Vietnam for German think tank, the Konrad Adenauer Foundation.

What's on the agenda?

Steinmeier was welcomed with military honors by Vietnam's President Vo Van Tthuong.

He then attended a careers fair at the Goethe-Institut in Hanoi.

After touring the capital, the two leaders will have talks and are expected to sign a memorandum of understanding on facilitating the movement of skilled workers from Vietnam to Germany.

On Wednesday, Steinmeier is due to visit the economic hub of Ho Chi Minh City. He will then spend two days visiting Thailand.

Frank-Walter Steinmeier at a jobs fair at the Goethe-Institut in Hanoi
Germany and Vietnam are expected to reach an agreement on recruiting young, skilled workersImage: Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa/picture alliance

What German companies joined the trade mission?

Among the German companies participating in the business mission is Herrenknecht, which dominates the global tunnel boring machine market and is already selling tools to construct a subway in Ho Chi Minh City.

Other participating firms include building materials giant Knauf and adhesive manufacturer Tesa, both of which already have operations in the Southeast Asian country.

Wind farm developer PNE AG also joined the delegation at a time when Vietnam is looking to expand its offshore wind sector.

Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Elke Büdenbender looking at a caged chicken in Hanoi
The German delegation is looking to develop business opportunities in the Southeast Asian manufacturing hubImage: Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa/picture alliance

The German chamber of commerce in Vietnam said that German companies have invested more than $3 billion (€2.8 billion) into the manufacturing hub, with automotive supplier Bosch being the main investor.

Germany is Vietnam's most important trading partner in the European Union, while Vietnam is one of Germany's most important partners in the in the group of ASEAN states.

zc/wmr (dpa, Reuters)

