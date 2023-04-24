  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Sudan crisis
Russia's war in Ukraine
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife Elke Büdenbender signing a guestbook outdoors as two men hold umbrellas over them and others, some uniformed, mill around in the background.
Steinmeier said he wasn't bothered that his hosts toned down his visit due to strikesImage: Britta Pedersen/dpa/picture alliance
PoliticsGermany

German president embarks on official visit to Canada

23 minutes ago

Frank-Walter Steinmeier arrived in Ottawa Sunday for a four-day official visit. He is expected to meet with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau before heading to Vancouver and the Arctic Circle.

https://p.dw.com/p/4QVPB

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to welcome Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Ottawa on the second day of the German president's four-day trip to Canada.

Originally slated as a state visit, Steinmeier's hosts were forced to tone down his reception as a result of ongoing strikes. It is now an official visit, rather than a state visit.

Thus, the German president was afforded no military welcome upon arrival, nor will his scheduled state dinner — hosted by Governor General Mary Simon, King Charles III's representative in Canada — take place Monday evening. Instead, he had a private lunch at the home of the German ambassador.

Steinmeier is reported to have told Governor General Simon that he was happy the trip took place at all, saying workers have the right to strike and calling it a legitimate tool in the fight for better working conditions. "Friends and partners like Canada and Germany deal with things like this amicably and flexibly."

Steinmeier is traveling with wife Elke Büdenbender, Minister for Education and Research Bettina Stark-Watzinger and a large German business delegation.

Heading west to conduct business, to the Arctic to see climate change

The entourage will fly to western Vancouver Tuesday to visit a German fuel-cell manufacturer, take part in a roundtable discussion between German and Canadian business leaders, and get an introduction to a pilot project for smart energy systems currently being developed by the University of British Columbia.  

The visit will end Wednesday with a trip to Tuktoyaktuk, a 900-person community in the Arctic Circle, to see the effects of climate change firsthand.

Speaking to reporters en route to Canada Sunday night, Steinmeier said Germany and Canada had long been close partners: "But recent geopolitical changes — Russia's war against Ukraine, the conflict between China and the West — all this has made us rethink… Looking back, if we say we knew we liked each other in the past, we now know we need each other more urgently than ever."

Steinmeier's visit was preceded by one last August from Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck. That meeting saw the two pen deals for longterm cooperation on the production and transport of hydrogen.

Germany has sought to diversify its energy and supply chains after getting caught flat-footed by its dependencies on Russia and China. In December, Berlin ratified the EU-Canada Trade Agreement (CETA) and is now keen on securing access to Canada's rich supply of natural resources such as gas, oil and minerals.

js/jcg (AFP,dpa)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Evacuated persons arrive at Djibouti from Khartoum at night on April 23, 2023.

Sudan updates: UN chief warns conflict could 'engulf' region

Conflicts2 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A window damaged by a bullet.

Sudan: What can Europe do to stem the violence?

Sudan: What can Europe do to stem the violence?

Conflicts34 minutes ago
More from Africa

Asia

Policemen wearing masks outside a Hong Kong court

Hong Kong student arrested over social media posts in Japan

Hong Kong student arrested over social media posts in Japan

Politics6 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A man holding up a black book with red seals, a poster of Stern magazine behind him

How a German magazine fell for fake Hitler diaries

How a German magazine fell for fake Hitler diaries

Culture7 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

EU and Chinese flags

China distances itself from envoy comments after EU outrage

China distances itself from envoy comments after EU outrage

Politics1 hour ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A man with a Saudi head cover passes the ground before an English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle and Tottenham Hotspur at St. James' Park

Saudis accused of sportswashing over English football funds

Saudis accused of sportswashing over English football funds

SoccerApril 22, 202304:49 min
More from Middle East

North America

A group of people holding signs in their hands

Caste in the US: Lawmakers try to tackle discrimination

Caste in the US: Lawmakers try to tackle discrimination

PoliticsApril 23, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

Two wrestlers in the sand, one upside down, while a referee and the crowd look on

Brazil's Indigenous games

Brazil's Indigenous games

Sports5 hours ago7 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage