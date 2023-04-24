German president embarks on official visit to Canada

Frank-Walter Steinmeier arrived in Ottawa Sunday for a four-day official visit. He is expected to meet with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau before heading to Vancouver and the Arctic Circle.

Originally slated as a state visit, Steinmeier's hosts were forced to tone down his reception as a result of ongoing strikes. It is now an official visit, rather than a state visit.

Thus, the German president was afforded no military welcome upon arrival, nor will his scheduled state dinner — hosted by Governor General Mary Simon, King Charles III's representative in Canada — take place Monday evening. Instead, he had a private lunch at the home of the German ambassador.

Steinmeier is reported to have told Governor General Simon that he was happy the trip took place at all, saying workers have the right to strike and calling it a legitimate tool in the fight for better working conditions. "Friends and partners like Canada and Germany deal with things like this amicably and flexibly."

Steinmeier is traveling with wife Elke Büdenbender, Minister for Education and Research Bettina Stark-Watzinger and a large German business delegation.

Heading west to conduct business, to the Arctic to see climate change

The entourage will fly to western Vancouver Tuesday to visit a German fuel-cell manufacturer, take part in a roundtable discussion between German and Canadian business leaders, and get an introduction to a pilot project for smart energy systems currently being developed by the University of British Columbia.

The visit will end Wednesday with a trip to Tuktoyaktuk, a 900-person community in the Arctic Circle, to see the effects of climate change firsthand.

Speaking to reporters en route to Canada Sunday night, Steinmeier said Germany and Canada had long been close partners: "But recent geopolitical changes — Russia's war against Ukraine, the conflict between China and the West — all this has made us rethink… Looking back, if we say we knew we liked each other in the past, we now know we need each other more urgently than ever."

Steinmeier's visit was preceded by one last August from Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck. That meeting saw the two pen deals for longterm cooperation on the production and transport of hydrogen.

Germany has sought to diversify its energy and supply chains after getting caught flat-footed by its dependencies on Russia and China. In December, Berlin ratified the EU-Canada Trade Agreement (CETA) and is now keen on securing access to Canada's rich supply of natural resources such as gas, oil and minerals.

