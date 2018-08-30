German police officers suspended over alleged Nazi salute

The two suspended officers are under investigation after a witness allegedly saw them making the Nazi salute. It is illegal to make the Nazi salute in public in Germany.
Two German policemen suspected of performing the illegal Nazi salute in public have been suspended, officials said Sunday.
The two German federal police officers, as well as a member of a voluntary citizens' security force, are under investigation for inciting hatred after a witness saw them doing the Nazi salute and making racist comments outside a pub in the southern city of Rosenheim, police said.
Read more: Chemnitz, Saxony
In a press release, police described the comments as "table talk" made under the influence of alcohol, the German news agency DPA reported. Police did not want to give details of the statements as they are looking for further witnesses.
Under German law, making the Nazi salute in public is illegal, as is the display of Nazi emblems.
The latest development in this case comes following days of anti-migrant protests in the German city of Chemnitz, after a German man was fatally stabbed and two migrants were identified as the main suspects.
Read more: Is it illegal to call someone a Nazi?
"We will not allow the extreme right to infiltrate our society," Justice Minister Katarina Barley told the Germany's Bild newspaper on Sunday, while urging authorities in Saxony to investigate far-right groups.
Leftist groups are holding a concert in the city on Monday to condemn xenophobia and hatred against refugees and foreigners.
law/rc (dpa, Reuters)
Police say rival rallies in the eastern German city of Chemnitz on Saturday led to several casualties, including three security personnel. Some 11,000 people took part in far-right rallies and counterdemonstrations. (02.09.2018)
Die Toten Hosen and Kraftklub are among the German bands planning to rock Chemnitz on Monday. They want to send a message in view of massive violent far-right unrest in the eastern German city. (30.08.2018)
An American dropped the word "Nazi" during a spat at Frankfurt Airport in Germany. Police say it was directed at them and are suing her for slander. But in a country with freedom of speech, how can this be illegal? (26.01.2018)
Swastikas on shields. Cries of "Blood and Soil." Nazi symbols and slogans were on full display in the Charlottesville confrontations. DW looks at where US and German neo-Nazis overlap. (17.08.2017)
A tourist from the United States was punched in Dresden after he mimicked the Nazi salute multiple times. The incident came a week after two Chinese tourists were taken into custody for the same reason. (13.08.2017)
The resentments at play over migrants in Germany have reached a dangerous level following the stabbing of a German man. In Chemnitz DW's Jefferson Chase also saw how the far-right protesters are co-opting German history. (02.09.2018)
A witness has reported two German federal police officers and a volunteer security guard to authorities for making the Nazi salute. Making the gesture in public is illegal in Germany. (01.09.2018)
German police have detained two visitors from China who took pictures of themselves giving the Hitler salute at the Reichstag building in Berlin. They could face charges under Germany's strict laws on Nazi symbols. (06.08.2017)