 German police officers investigated for alleged Nazi salute | News | DW | 01.09.2018

News

German police officers investigated for alleged Nazi salute

A witness has reported two German federal police officers and a volunteer security guard to authorities for making the Nazi salute. Making the gesture in public is illegal in Germany.

Badges on the sleeves of two German federal police (Symbolbild) (picture-alliance/dpa/F. Gentsch)

Two German federal police officers and a member of a voluntary citizens' security force are under investigation for incitement after a witness saw them making the Nazi salute and uttering racist comments outside a pub in the southern city of Rosenheim, Bavarian police said on Saturday.

In a statement, the police said that the comments made by the three men were "table talk" and occurred under the influence of alcohol.

No details of the comments were given, with police saying that more witnesses were being sought.

Far-right infiltration?

A police spokesman told the DPA news agency that the federal police officers, aged 44 and 45, were not employed by the Rosenheim inspectorate.

The incident comes amid growing concern about far-right elements in Germany's police forces.

Making the Nazi salute in public is illegal in German, as is the use of Nazi insignia. Last year, an American national was beaten by a local man for making the gesture, just two weeks after two Chinese tourists were detained for doing so in front of Berlin's Reichstag building.

Read more: Art and the Hitler salute

