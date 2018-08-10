 German police don′t use racial profiling, says ministry | Europe| News and current affairs from around the continent | DW | 10.08.2018

Europe

German police don't use racial profiling, says ministry

Claims that German federal police use racial profiling have been denied by a conservative interior ministry states secretary. This follows a Munster court censure of officers for stopping a man because of his dark skin.

Police officers in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia (Getty Images/AFP/M. Gottschalk)

Stephan Mayer, a Bavarian Christian Social Union (CSU) deputy to Federal Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, told the Bild newspaper that racist allegations leveled at police were "completely groundless and absurd." 

On Monday, the Higher Administrative Court in Munster — in Germany's most populous state North Rhine-Westphalia — ruled that two officers had violated the equality of treatment precept anchored in Germany's post-war constitution.

The case was launched in 2013 by a 43-year-old dark-skinned German who was stopped and told to present his passport at Bochum's railway station.

Read more: Is 'racial profiling' illegal? Depends on where you live

'Higher burden of proof'

The two officers argued that the station was often the scene of drug dealing and baggage thefts often carried out by dark-skinned men.

The complainant, from the Ruhr District's neighboring city of Witten, said he had often been subjected to such checks by federal police, who are mandated to patrol Germany's railways and airports.

The Munster court ruled there was no justification for the 2013 check. Police could only cite skin color when there were pointers to a crime, and, if so, faced a "higher burden of proof," the court said.

Another police claim, that they were checking for illegal migrants on trains, was ruled fallacious because the officers had seen the man enter the station from outside, said the presiding judge Ricarda Brandts.

Mayer told Bild that the "allegation that Federal Police who checked Africans are racist is completely groundless and absurd." 

German police were accused of racially profiling suspects in Cologne on New Year's Eve 2016 (DW/A. Almakhlafi)

German police were accused of racially profiling suspects in Cologne on New Year's Eve 2016

'Discriminatory checks'

Jörg Radek, the deputy chairman of Germany's GdP police trade union said federal police must be able to carry out checks at railway stations to prevent and control crime.

"I trust the colleagues that they enter into such situations with high professionalism," said Radek, adding that they did so fairly.

Federal parliamentarian and Senegalese-born Social Democrat politician Karamba Diaby said: "the fact is that police acted unlawfully."

"We must amend police law so that discriminatory checks on persons are stopped. If procedural steps have discriminatory effects then we must overcome this, " Diaby said.

Parliamentarian and policewoman, Irene Mihalic, a spokesperson on interior affairs for the opposition Greens party said: "Checks based on skin color must be done on all or they must have concrete factual grounds."

Amnesty International policing expert Maria Scharlau every police check could only be oriented on concrete suspicious behavior exhibited by a person.

Every person can moderate his or her behavior but not his or her appearance," said Scharlau.  

Ipj/rc (dpa, KNA, epd)

Deutschland Köln Silvesternacht - Personenkontrollen am HBF

Is 'racial profiling' illegal? Depends on where you live 03.01.2017

Cologne police have been accused of racial profiling after targeting men of North African appearance on New Year's Eve. In the US racial profiling is illegal, but in Germany and the UK the law isn't as clear.

Deutschland Ausweiskontrolle Flughafen Frankfurt

Bavaria demands random police checks across Germany 12.06.2017

The Bavarian interior minister wants to close the "blatant security gap" in the three German states that don't allow random police checks. Critics say they don't bring results and result in racial profiling.

Deutschland Hameln - Mann schleift Frau hinter Auto her

German police height requirements not measuring up 08.08.2017

Judges in North Rhine-Westphalia have made it official: Short people can join the police too. The move highlights how contentious the height rules are that some German state police forces apply when hiring new officers.

