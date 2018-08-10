German police don't use racial profiling, says ministry

Stephan Mayer, a Bavarian Christian Social Union (CSU) deputy to Federal Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, told the Bild newspaper that racist allegations leveled at police were "completely groundless and absurd."

On Monday, the Higher Administrative Court in Munster — in Germany's most populous state North Rhine-Westphalia — ruled that two officers had violated the equality of treatment precept anchored in Germany's post-war constitution.

The case was launched in 2013 by a 43-year-old dark-skinned German who was stopped and told to present his passport at Bochum's railway station.

Read more: Is 'racial profiling' illegal? Depends on where you live

GSG 9: Germany's elite anti-terror squad Ready to cope with extreme situations The GSG9, which stands for Grenzschutzgruppe 9 (Border Protection Group 9), was set up in 1972 after regular German police failed to rescue Israeli hostages kidnapped by Palestinian terrorists at the Munich Olympics. Its formation was controversial, with some politicians in Germany feeling the group was reminiscent of the notorious Nazi SS.

GSG 9: Germany's elite anti-terror squad Establishing a top reputation The GSG9's very first mission, called "Operation Fire Magic," established its high reputation. After Palestinian terrorists hijacked a Lufthansa plane in 1977, the GSG 9 managed to rescue passengers in a seven-minute operation in Mogadishu. A GSG 9 member and a flight attendant were injured, while three of four hijackers were killed. Sadly, the pilot was killed before the operation took place.

GSG 9: Germany's elite anti-terror squad Reward for a mission accomplished Ulrich Wegener, who was a founding member of GSG 9, received an Order of Merit from the German government after the successful mission. Wegener, who became known as the "Hero of Mogadishu," died on December 28, 2017, at the age of 88. He was always uncomfortable with his popular title, saying recently: "We did the work together."

GSG 9: Germany's elite anti-terror squad Deployed at sea ... The GSG 9 goes into action in hostage situations, in cases of terrorism and to undertake bomb disposal. But it is also deployed to secure locations, as here ahead of the 2007 G8 summit in the northern resort town of Heiligendamm.

GSG 9: Germany's elite anti-terror squad ... and on land Most of the GSG 9's missions are confidential, but it is said to have participated in more than 1,900 operations since being founded. It is currently based in the western town of Sankt Augustin, near Germany's former capital, Bonn.

GSG 9: Germany's elite anti-terror squad Always in training The GSG 9 members undergo rigorous training for all eventualities. Here, they practice dealing with an attack by armed terrorists on a railway station. Plans are now underway to expand the unit by a third and give it another headquarters in the capital, Berlin. Although the number of members is kept a secret, media currently put it at around 400. Author: Timothy Jones



'Higher burden of proof'

The two officers argued that the station was often the scene of drug dealing and baggage thefts often carried out by dark-skinned men.

The complainant, from the Ruhr District's neighboring city of Witten, said he had often been subjected to such checks by federal police, who are mandated to patrol Germany's railways and airports.

The Munster court ruled there was no justification for the 2013 check. Police could only cite skin color when there were pointers to a crime, and, if so, faced a "higher burden of proof," the court said.

Another police claim, that they were checking for illegal migrants on trains, was ruled fallacious because the officers had seen the man enter the station from outside, said the presiding judge Ricarda Brandts.

Mayer told Bild that the "allegation that Federal Police who checked Africans are racist is completely groundless and absurd."

German police were accused of racially profiling suspects in Cologne on New Year's Eve 2016

'Discriminatory checks'

Jörg Radek, the deputy chairman of Germany's GdP police trade union said federal police must be able to carry out checks at railway stations to prevent and control crime.

"I trust the colleagues that they enter into such situations with high professionalism," said Radek, adding that they did so fairly.

Federal parliamentarian and Senegalese-born Social Democrat politician Karamba Diaby said: "the fact is that police acted unlawfully."

"We must amend police law so that discriminatory checks on persons are stopped. If procedural steps have discriminatory effects then we must overcome this, " Diaby said.

Parliamentarian and policewoman, Irene Mihalic, a spokesperson on interior affairs for the opposition Greens party said: "Checks based on skin color must be done on all or they must have concrete factual grounds."

Amnesty International policing expert Maria Scharlau every police check could only be oriented on concrete suspicious behavior exhibited by a person.

Every person can moderate his or her behavior but not his or her appearance," said Scharlau.

Ipj/rc (dpa, KNA, epd)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.