German police arrest teen over synagogue stabbing plan

German police arrest teen over synagogue stabbing planMay 24, 2024
Police in the southwestern German state of Baden-Württemberg on Friday said they had arrested an 18-year-old suspect on suspicion of conspiracy to commit a knife attack on synagogue visitors in Heidelberg.
Investigators found a link to the teenager as they examined evidence gathered from a search in the arrest of a separate suspect.
The teenager had plotted the potential attack with a 24-year-old suspect who police shot and captured earlier this month after a raid on the man's apartment turned violent.
Police raided the home of the older man — suspected of preparing a serious act of violence endangering the state — on May 3 in the town of Bad Friedrichshall.
