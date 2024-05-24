German police arrest teen over synagogue stabbing plan

Police in Germany have arrested a teenager who allegedly discussed plans to carry out a knife attack at a synagogue in the city of Heidelberg.

Police in the southwestern German state of Baden-Württemberg on Friday said they had arrested an 18-year-old suspect on suspicion of conspiracy to commit a knife attack on synagogue visitors in Heidelberg.

Investigators found a link to the teenager as they examined evidence gathered from a search in the arrest of a separate suspect.

The teenager had plotted the potential attack with a 24-year-old suspect who police shot and captured earlier this month after a raid on the man's apartment turned violent.

Police raided the home of the older man — suspected of preparing a serious act of violence endangering the state — on May 3 in the town of Bad Friedrichshall.

rc/wd (AFP, dpa)