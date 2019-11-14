 German parliament approves climate protection plan | News | DW | 15.11.2019

News

German parliament approves climate protection plan

Germany's parliament voted on Friday to formally accept most of a climate protection packet. The legislation aims to cut Germany's greenhouse gas emissions to 55% of the 1990 levels by 2030.

Angela Merkel and Olaf Scholz portrayed at Fridays for Future protest (Reuters/M. Tantussi)

German lawmakers voted to enshrine climate protection in law on Friday.

The new legislation will target sectors like energy, transport and housing. It aims to cut Germany's greenhouse gas emissions to 55% of the 1990 levels by 2030. Parts of the so-called "climate packet" still need approval.

The law will set goals in each government department to reduce CO2 emissions. Incentives will also be introduced for businesses and agencies who operate in an environmentally friendly way.

This could mean that flying will become more expensive while trains will become cheaper in Germany. A CO2 traffic charge will be introduced as well as charges on businesses which produce a large amount of CO2.

The legislation will cost around €54 billion ($59.5 billion) by 2023, in part financed by these charges.

  • BdT Deutschland Inselblogger für Norderney gesucht (picture-alliance/dpa/I. Wagner)

    Climate changes Germany's coast

    Keeping the coast safe

    At the moment, water levels in Germany's North and Baltic Seas are not rising any faster than usual, but scientists say the process is likely to speed up in the coming decades. Exactly when, and by how much, is uncertain. And that complicates the work of coastal defense authorities.

  • Naturraum Nordsee (DW/Tamsin Walker)

    Climate changes Germany's coast

    Feat of engineering

    Over the centuries, the hundreds of kilometers of dikes along Germany's coastline have become higher and more sophisticated. The latest incarnations are called "climate dikes" and are especially designed to be able to hold back higher waters brought about by warming temperatures and rising sea levels.

  • Geese in the foreground, a house on a mound in the background

    Climate changes Germany's coast

    Houses on tiny hills

    One time-honored way populations under threat from higher sea levels have sought to secure themselves, has been to build their homes on small mounds. On the so-called Hallig islands, it is not uncommon for these embankments to be all that is left above water during a storm surge.

  • A cod close up, with others swimming in the background

    Climate changes Germany's coast

    Cod off to cooler waters

    Unlike sea-level rise, an increase in temperatures in Germany's North and Baltic Seas is already palpable. Scientists say both bodies of water are around 1 degree Celsius (1.8 degrees Fahrenheit) warmer than in the 1960s. This shift in conditions has had an impact on several species, including cod, which have begun to migrate north in search of the cold in which they thrive.

  • A large school of anchovies

    Climate changes Germany's coast

    Heading for the heat

    At the other end of the scale, anchovies are increasingly making a home for themselves in the North Sea off Germany. The species is usually found in more southerly climes, but the warming temperatures are attracting them to new waters.

  • Wadden Sea at low tide, with a flock of birds flying overhead

    Climate changes Germany's coast

    Mud flats in danger

    The Wadden Sea UNESCO World Heritage Site is also at risk from the predicted sea-level rise. It serves as a resting place for millions of migratory birds traveling between the Arctic and warmer regions to the south. Because it is so rich in food, the birds stop there for several weeks at a time to build up fat and energy reserves for their onward journeys.

  • Naturraum Nordsee (DW/Tamsin Walker)

    Climate changes Germany's coast

    Life in the salt marsh

    While few plant species can survive the salty waters that regularly flood the marshes between the Wadden Sea and the dikes, the environment is alive with tiny insect species and birds that nest at ground level.

  • Two birds stand in the shallows

    Climate changes Germany's coast

    Drowning dinner

    If the sea level were to rise too quickly, the Wadden Sea's characteristic mud flats would no longer be exposed at low tide. That would have huge implications, not only for the birds that rely on the ecosystem for food, but for the ecosystem itself.

    Author: Tamsin Walker


Who supports the law?

German Chancellor Angela Merkel's CDU party and their coalition partner the center-left SPD faced opposition across the board from other major parties.

Anton Hofreiter, the parliamentary leader of the Green party, described the move as "another bad day for climate protection," saying that under the current government real climate protection would be impossible.

The business-friendly liberal Free Democrats spokesman accused the CDU of "climate hysteria." They claim that the new law will be expensive for ordinary German citizens.

As things stand, Germany is lagging behind its current goals, having only achieved 30% of the lowering which it had forecast for 2019.

Watch video 06:04

Airplanes of the future

ed/ng (Reuters, epd, dpa)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

